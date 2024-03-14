Chainguard joins Docker Verified Publisher program to offer developers everywhere access to secure, hardened container images

Growing Inventory of Chainguard Developer Images Now Available in Docker Hub, the Industry's Largest Container Image Registry.

KIRKLAND, Wash., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainguard , the leader in software supply chain security, today announced it has joined the Docker Verified Publisher (DVP) program, marking the official availability of its Chainguard Developer Images on the industry's most popular container image registry.

Docker Hub has more than 10 million accounts and nearly 500 billion pulls from the Docker community. With this new partnership, Chainguard Developer Images are giving Docker Hub users access to secure, minimal container images for its growing inventory of popular cloud-native and open source projects, including Python, Node, Java and more.

"Development teams are increasingly prioritizing high quality base images as the key starting point for improving their supply chain. The Docker Verified Publisher program is a key part of Docker's mission to provide a broad range of trusted, high quality content," said Justin Cormack, CTO, Docker. "We welcome Chainguard to the DVP program, giving more options for a range of minimal, hardened images to developers."

"Chainguard has built the largest library of open source software that is secure by default," said Dan Lorenc, CEO and co-founder of Chainguard. "With this partnership, Docker users can now access a trusted resource for secure, hardened, high-quality images, enhancing their ability to meet stringent security standards with confidence."

Unlocking the benefits of Chainguard Images

Chainguard Developer Images are available for free for a wide variety of open source libraries and languages, offering a low-to-zero CVE commitment that allows developers to focus on building secure applications and provides security teams peace of mind that vulnerabilities are remediated and fixed quickly across the software development lifecycle. The company also provides Chainguard Production Images that meet enterprise requirements for patching Service Level Agreements (SLAs), FIPs-validated images for FedRAMP, and secure AI images.

The partnership between Chainguard and Docker represents a pivotal step forward in both companies' shared goal of securing the global software supply chain, ensuring that developers have access to the most secure resources and technologies they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

To access Chainguard Developer Images on Docker Hub, visit Chainguard's DVP page here: https://hub.docker.com/u/chainguard

Chainguard will be at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon EU 2024 on March 19 - March 22. Visit Booth #H28 to learn more about the company's partnership with Docker, see live demos of Chainguard Images and more.

About Chainguard

Chainguard was founded by the industry's leading experts on open source software, supply chain security and cloud native development and is backed by Sequoia, Spark Capital, Amplify Partners, the Chainsmokers and more. Core to the Chainguard offering is Chainguard Images , a comprehensive collection of minimal container images which have 97.6% fewer vulnerabilities than industry alternatives. Chainguard is trusted by Fortune 500 companies in the financial services and technology sectors to cutting-edge startups and SMBs. Its customers include Canva, Dexcom, GitGuardian, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Snowflake. For more information, please visit: https://www.chainguard.dev/ .

Media Contact

Ray George

650-922-3825

[email protected]

SOURCE Chainguard