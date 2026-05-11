Chainguard Joins FINOS to Accelerate Trusted Open Source Adoption for Financial Services in the AI Era

Chainguard to contribute expertise in software supply chain security, governance, and secure open source adoption

KIRKLAND, Wash., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainguard, the trusted source for open source, today announced it has joined the Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS), the financial services vertical of the Linux Foundation, as a Gold Member. Through its membership, Chainguard will collaborate with the community to address industry-wide challenges and advance secure, standardized, and scalable open source innovation across the global financial sector.

AI is accelerating software risk across financial services

Open source software underpins much of the financial services industry, powering everything from trading systems and digital banking platforms to AI infrastructure. As AI reshapes open source and accelerates software development, it is also increasing the volume of code and vulnerabilities entering production environments. At the same time, AI systems like Mythos can now identify and exploit vulnerabilities faster than organizations can patch them, while threat actors increasingly use AI to compress attack timelines and scale exploitation efforts. For highly regulated financial institutions, securing the software supply chain has become foundational to operational resilience.

"Open source is the foundation of both modern software and AI-driven development. As AI accelerates how code is written, financial institutions cannot afford to build on software they can't trust," said Dan Lorenc, CEO and Co-founder, Chainguard. "FINOS brings the industry together to solve this challenge collaboratively, and we're excited to help establish secure, trusted foundations that allow developers and AI agents to build safely at scale. The future of software development will be AI-native, which requires it to be secure by default."

"Financial services is entering a new era where AI, open source, and cloud-native infrastructure are fundamentally reshaping how the industry builds and operates software," said Gabriele Columbro, Executive Director, FINOS. "In such a highly interconnected industry, no single institution can solve the resulting security, governance, and resilience challenges alone. We're excited to welcome Chainguard's deep software supply chain expertise to the FINOS community to help translate industry-wide principles into practical, production-ready open source projects and standards that firms can implement at scale."

Deep commitment to the open source community

Chainguard's participation in FINOS reflects the company's broader commitment to strengthening the open source ecosystem. Chainguard builds and maintains an open toolchain for secure software delivery, contributes upstream fixes, and leads critical projects across the cloud-native ecosystem. Chainguard team members actively maintain and contribute to more than 100 widely used open source projects, including Kubernetes, Sigstore, SLSA, Tekton, and Knative. EmeritOSS, a program Chainguard launched last year, offers safe, predictable maintenance for mature open source projects that have reached stability. Chainguard also recently introduced DriftlessAF, an open source agentic framework focused on helping organizations reduce operational drift and improve software delivery consistency in modern infrastructure environments.

To learn more about Chainguard's open source leadership, visit: https://www.chainguard.dev/open-source-leadership

About Chainguard

Chainguard is the trusted source for open source. By delivering hardened, secure, and production-ready builds of all the open source software engineers and AI agents rely on, Chainguard helps organizations build faster, stay compliant, and eliminate risk. Its customers include Fortune 500 enterprises and global industry leaders, including Anduril, Canva, Fortinet, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, OpenAI, Snap Inc., and Snowflake. Chainguard is venture-backed by leading investors, including Amplify, IVP, Kleiner Perkins, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Mantis VC, Redpoint Ventures, Sequoia Capital, and Spark Capital. For more information, visit: https://www.chainguard.dev/

About FINOS

FINOS (The Fintech Open Source Foundation) unites the financial services industry to build open technologies and standards that enhance profitability, improve resilience, and accelerate innovation. FINOS is the trusted community designed by regulated industry participants to solve industry-wide challenges and drive operational excellence and financial technology innovation.

As part of the Linux Foundation, FINOS provides a neutral, well-governed home for open source collaboration across the industry. With a global community of more than 100 member organizations, including major financial institutions, fintechs, and technology firms, FINOS advances open standards and production-grade open source for finance. This work embeds these technologies and standards into the core workflows, platforms, and policies of financial institutions, making them essential to how the industry builds, operates, and evolves. FINOS advocates for a clear focus on measurable ROI from open source adoption.

SOURCE Chainguard