Chainguard Surpasses 500 Million Container Build Manifests

The industry's fastest-growing container image catalog exceeds 2,000 projects, 340,000 image versions, and 27,000 unique underlying packages, offering broad software supply chain coverage

KIRKLAND, Wash., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainguard, the trusted source for open source, today announced it has surpassed more than 500 million unique container build manifests through its automated software factory, which produces millions of builds each month. The milestone highlights Chainguard's unmatched scale and engineering rigor, and its role in redefining how open source software is built, secured, and deployed for organizations around the world. With more than 500 million unique container build manifests, Chainguard is the leading solution that provides engineering teams with all of the trusted open source they need to build faster, stay compliant, and eliminate risk.

"Securing the entire software supply chain requires deep technical prowess and automation," said Dan Lorenc, CEO and Co-Founder of Chainguard. "Our software factory continuously rebuilds every open source component that engineering teams rely on directly from source and maintains these components continuously over time. The depth and breadth of our software catalog means teams that build with Chainguard never have to choose between speed and trust."

Chainguard's software catalog offers unmatched scale and automation

As organizations increasingly depend on open source software to power critical infrastructure, Chainguard has emerged as the go-to provider for continuously rebuilt, transparently maintained container images that eliminate risk across the software supply chain. Behind this innovation is the Chainguard Factory , an automated build system similar to a software assembly line, which continuously monitors, rebuilds, and delivers secure versions of open source projects. Last week, Chainguard announced a supercharged second generation of its software factory driven by DriftlessAF , a resilient, self-correcting system that leverages traditional and agentic AI-powered reconciliation bots to deliver trusted open source at massive scale. To date, the company has delivered:

500+ million build manifests : Each month, Chainguard produces millions of container build manifests, which include initial project builds, rebuilds from dependency updates and tooling changes, builds triggered by vulnerabilities, generated SBOMs and signatures, customer-produced images through Chainguard Custom Assembly , and more.

: Each month, Chainguard produces millions of container build manifests, which include initial project builds, rebuilds from dependency updates and tooling changes, builds triggered by vulnerabilities, generated SBOMs and signatures, customer-produced images through , and more. 2,000+ projects: The Chainguard Containers catalog now features more than 2,000 projects for which a minimal, low- or zero-CVE Chainguard image is available, such as go, nginx, and postgres, covering the majority of modern application stacks.

The Chainguard Containers catalog now features more than 2,000 projects for which a minimal, low- or zero-CVE Chainguard image is available, such as go, nginx, and postgres, covering the majority of modern application stacks. 340,000+ image versions: With hundreds of thousands of architecture-specific image versions across its catalog, Chainguard delivers broad platform coverage and rapid availability of new versions and persistent availability of historical versions as upstream projects and architectures evolve.

With hundreds of thousands of architecture-specific image versions across its catalog, Chainguard delivers broad platform coverage and rapid availability of new versions and persistent availability of historical versions as upstream projects and architectures evolve. 27,000+ unique Chainguard OS packages: By providing customers with thousands of underlying OS packages and hundreds of thousands of package versions, Chainguard's software factory assembles the building blocks that organizations need to customize their container images from Chainguard.

Unlocking the full power of Chainguard with Catalog Pricing

Chainguard continuously adds new projects and versions across both x86_64 and aarch64 architectures to its software catalog at no additional cost to full catalog customers, ensuring they receive a stronger security posture and broader coverage over time. Chainguard's software catalog continues to expand in both breadth and value, delivering compounding benefits to customers:

Widespread adoption across modern teams: Today, nearly 400 organizations, from Fortune 500 organizations to category-defining startups, use Chainguard Containers. In the past quarter, companies like Black Duck, Nelnet, Rocket Lab, and SolarWinds, have started building with Chainguard.

Today, nearly 400 organizations, from Fortune 500 organizations to category-defining startups, use Chainguard Containers. In the past quarter, companies like Black Duck, Nelnet, Rocket Lab, and SolarWinds, have started building with Chainguard. A growing catalog of container images: Since introducing a catalog option in June 2025, Chainguard has delivered more than 600 new projects, expanding its catalog by nearly 50 percent—all rebuilt continuously with broad customization capabilities and a reduced attack surface for better supply chain integrity.

Since introducing a catalog option in June 2025, Chainguard has delivered more than 600 new projects, expanding its catalog by nearly 50 percent—all rebuilt continuously with broad customization capabilities and a reduced attack surface for better supply chain integrity. Compounding value over the customer lifecycle: Customers who access Chainguard's catalog option use 38 container images on average, which is twice as many as those who leverage the per-image option.

"At Second Front, we make it faster and easier to deliver secure, compliant software to government teams and missions where security is non-negotiable," said Jeff Davis, Senior Staff Platform Engineer at Second Front. "Access to Chainguard's full catalog gives us access to an extensive library of secure, trusted open source images. No surprises, no hoops to jump through, just the freedom to move fast with security and trust built in."

Improving Chainguard Containers with new features

Chainguard continues to invest heavily in its container images product, delivering meaningful improvements that enhance usability, adoption, and lifecycle management:

Improvements to Helm Chart user experience: After introducing Helm Charts last year, Chainguard is making several improvements to the Helm experience to help customers adopt and manage charts more easily as part of a longer-term expansion of Helm across the Chainguard Catalog. Recent enhancements bring an Artifact-Hub like experience to the Helm offering and include views of the container images that map to a given chart, tabs to display chart versions and metadata, and values YAMLs to browse directly within the Console.

After introducing last year, Chainguard is making several improvements to the Helm experience to help customers adopt and manage charts more easily as part of a longer-term expansion of Helm across the Chainguard Catalog. Recent enhancements bring an Artifact-Hub like experience to the Helm offering and include views of the container images that map to a given chart, tabs to display chart versions and metadata, and values YAMLs to browse directly within the Console. Predictable lifecycle management: Chainguard's new end-of-life (EOL) updates introduce automated, predictable grace periods not only for projects with published support timelines, but also for several widely used applications that follow single-version stream models. For these projects, where upstream support ends immediately upon a new release, Chainguard now establishes and enforces a clear EOL window of up to six months. During this period, customers retain visibility into version status and continue receiving security updates, giving them the time needed to plan and execute upgrades without operational disruption.

Together, these improvements reinforce Chainguard's commitment to delivering container images that are not only secure by default, but also easier to adopt, operate, and maintain at scale.

Explore Chainguard's entire container image catalog and learn more about Catalog Pricing.

About Chainguard

Chainguard is the trusted source for open source. By delivering hardened, secure, and production-ready builds of all the open source software engineers rely on, Chainguard helps organizations build faster, stay compliant, and eliminate risk. Its customers include Fortune 500 enterprises and global industry leaders, including Anduril, Canva, Fortinet, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Snap Inc., and Snowflake. Chainguard is venture-backed by leading investors, including Amplify, IVP, Kleiner Perkins, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Mantis VC, Redpoint Ventures, Sequoia Capital, and Spark Capital. For more information, visit: https://www.chainguard.dev /

SOURCE Chainguard