Chain.io Announces Open Connect to Enhance Global Supply Chain Connectivity

PHILADELPHIA, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chain.io, a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain, today announced Open Connect, a new feature that enables software providers to build API connections to the Chain.io network. With Open Connect, supply chain software companies can quickly integrate their data with logistics service providers (LSPs), shippers, and other industry-leading software platforms, revolutionizing collaboration and integration.

Software companies can build Open Connect Adapters to the Chain.io network, enabling a seamless flow of supply chain data including advanced shipment notices and milestones, CO2 emissions calculations, and more. By connecting to Chain.io's expansive network, they gain access to a vast number of new and existing customers and partners, streamlining operations and fueling efficiency.

"We're thrilled to introduce Open Connect, a game-changing feature that strengthens the flow of data between software providers and the global supply chain," said Brian Glick, CEO of Chain.io. "With Open Connect, software companies can rapidly establish connections to our network, enabling deeper data integration with their customers and empowering efficiency, transparency, and growth."

Data from third-party software providers is often manually entered across logistics systems, delaying the ability to provide value. With Open Connect, software providers can integrate their data directly to a TMS, ERP, or other platform, resulting in real-time operational efficiencies and better customer experiences.

"Open Connect marks a pivotal moment for software providers, addressing their demand for greater control and flexibility in building integrations to the Chain.io network," said Johnny Bilotta, VP of Product at Chain.io. "Now, a software provider can leverage Open Connect to build a connection to our integration network, enabling them to provide critical data directly to their customers' systems."

Through Open Connect, Chain.io reinforces its commitment to providing cutting-edge technology solutions that bridge the gap between software providers, LSPs, and shippers. The platform's advanced integration capabilities facilitate real-time data exchange and enable seamless collaboration, resulting in improved data transparency, accelerated operations, and increased customer satisfaction.

About Chain.io

Chain.io helps anyone involved in buying or moving products around the world work with supply chain vendors, customers, and software platforms more efficiently. With logistics expertise built into the heart of its software, Chain.io plugs into any ecosystem seamlessly and makes sure the right data is going to the right people at the right time. Shippers, logistics service providers, and software providers leverage Chain.io's network to optimize critical business processes. For more information, visit www.chain.io.

