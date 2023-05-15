Chainlink Automation Is Live on Optimism

Chainlink Automation will help developers with hyper-reliable smart contract automation

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainlink , the industry-standard Web3 services platform, announced today the integration of Chainlink Automation on Optimism, a fast, stable, and scalable L2 blockchain built by Ethereum developers. A number of projects, including BarnBridge , DeFiEdge , Lyra and Pickle Finance , are already integrating Chainlink Automation to reliably trigger key smart contract functions on Optimism.

Much like how Optimism helps DeFi developers to seamlessly scale their apps, Chainlink Automation enables developers to scale by giving them the ability to execute DevOps maintenance tasks. In turn, this enables developers to build more advanced dApps, which will ultimately bring more users to the Optimism ecosystem.

"The launch of Chainlink Automation will help Optimism developers trigger DevOps tasks, provide stronger security guarantees, and more easily scale their dApps," said Smit Vachhani, Head of DeFi Partnerships at OP Labs. "With the native integration of Chainlink Automation's smart contract automation service, developers can build advanced features and unlock new use cases that help grow the Optimism ecosystem."

Chainlink Automation is a highly performant and decentralized automation service. Developers can use Chainlink Automation to monitor automation logic securely and cost-efficiently off-chain, and then initiate an on-chain transaction to execute the smart contract function when predefined conditions are met.

"We're pleased to support the Optimism ecosystem with the native integration of Chainlink Automation, enabling developers to build highly scalable smart contract applications that are decentralized end-to-end," stated Johann Eid, VP of Go-To-Market at Chainlink Labs. "By integrating Chainlink Automation, Optimism developers can build more advanced applications that help drive adoption of smart contract technology over the long term."

In September 2021, Optimism integrated the market-leading Chainlink Price Feeds , which helped underpin the rapid growth that Optimism has seen in both developers and end-users across its DeFi ecosystem. Now, the same decentralized network of time-tested node operators that already helps secure billions of dollars through Chainlink Price Feeds, is providing Optimism developers with highly performant smart contract automation through Chainlink Automation .

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry standard for building, accessing, and selling oracle services needed to power hybrid smart contracts on any blockchain. Chainlink oracle networks provide smart contracts with a way to reliably connect to any external API and leverage secure off-chain computations for enabling feature-rich applications. Chainlink currently secures tens of billions of dollars across DeFi, insurance, gaming, and other major industries and offers global enterprises and leading data providers a universal gateway to all blockchains.

Learn more about Chainlink by visiting chain.link or reading the developer documentation at docs.chain.link . To discuss an integration, reach out to an expert .

About Optimism

The Optimism Collective is redistributing power to humanity through its low-cost, lightning-fast Ethereum-equivalent L2 blockchain. OP Labs, the first opco in the Optimism Collective, is working to scale Ethereum's technology and values by building the most secure, stable, and decentralized blockchain.

