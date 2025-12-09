TSX Venture Exchange Market Data Now Available Across Over 40 Blockchains via Chainlink

For the first time ever, key real-time TSX Venture Exchange market data is available on blockchain networks through Chainlink's institutional-grade publishing service DataLink.

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainlink , the industry-standard oracle platform, today announced that TMX Datalinx, TMX Group's information services division, is bringing its high-quality market data onchain via Chainlink's institutional-grade data publishing service DataLink . This marks the first time that TMX Datalinx's regulated exchange data from TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) is being made available on blockchain networks.

Through DataLink, more than 2,400 DeFi protocols in the Chainlink ecosystem across over 40 public and private blockchains can now access TMX Datalinx’s trusted market data.

The first wave of TMX Datalinx market data being published onchain includes TSXV, home to over 1,600 early-stage and growth companies spanning natural resources, technology, life sciences, and more. This initial launch marks the first step in bringing TSXV data onchain, with the potential to expand to additional datasets in the future.

This development unlocks new opportunities to launch financial products that combine the transparency and programmability of blockchain technology with the reliability of regulated exchange data.

"Collaborating with Chainlink to publish TMX Datalinx's market data onchain allows traditional markets to connect with onchain finance. By having TSX Venture Exchange data available across over 40 blockchains for the first time unlocks powerful new use cases for global investors and innovators who rely on accurate, high-quality market information." – Gavin Morris, Vice President, Proprietary Data & Infrastructure, TMX Datalinx.

DataLink leverages Chainlink's proven, enterprise-grade infrastructure to connect data providers with the growing onchain finance economy. DataLink empowers data owners to seamlessly publish data to blockchains in a secure manner and realize all the benefits of connecting to onchain markets without needing to build or maintain new infrastructure. The Chainlink oracle platform is already widely adopted by onchain protocols, powering the majority of decentralized finance with $100B total valued secured and has already enabled over $27 trillion in onchain transaction value.

"I'm very excited about this collaboration with TMX Datalinx, marking a pivotal moment in connecting Canada's capital markets with onchain finance. As the adoption of institutional tokenization increases, the need for secure, real-time data across blockchains will only grow in importance, with Chainlink's DataLink emerging as the definitive solution. By advancing TMX Datalinx's leadership in financial innovation, this partnership unlocks more reliable, efficient, and globally connected capital markets." — Frank Seibold, Global Head of Banking and Capital Markets Sales at Chainlink Labs.

Reach out to Chainlink Labs here or check the official documentation to learn more about integrating high-quality data onchain.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard oracle platform bringing the capital markets onchain and powering the majority of decentralized finance (DeFi). The Chainlink stack provides the essential data, interoperability, compliance, and privacy standards needed to power advanced blockchain use cases for institutional tokenized assets, lending, payments, stablecoins, and more. Since inventing decentralized oracle networks, Chainlink has enabled tens of trillions in transaction value and now secures the vast majority of DeFi.

Many of the world's largest financial services institutions have also adopted Chainlink's standards and infrastructure, including Swift, Euroclear, Mastercard, Fidelity International, UBS, ANZ, and top protocols such as Aave, GMX, Lido, and many others. Chainlink leverages a novel fee model where offchain and onchain revenue from enterprise adoption is programmatically converted to LINK tokens and stored in a strategic Chainlink Reserve . Learn more at chain.link .

