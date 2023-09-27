Chainlink CCIP Goes Live on Base

Chainlink unlocks an easier way to build cross-chain applications and services with CCIP, a secure, reliable, and easy-to-use interoperability protocol

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Chainlink Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) is now live on Base—a fast and highly scalable layer-2 blockchain incubated by Coinbase and secured by Ethereum. Developers on Base now have access to the most secure and easy-to-use interoperability protocol for building cross-chain applications and services.

CCIP provides onchain developers with a secure, easy-to-use interface to build secure applications that can send messages, transfer tokens, and initiate actions across blockchains. The protocol is powered by Chainlink decentralized oracle networks, which have a proven track record of securing tens of billions of dollars and enabling over $8 trillion in on-chain transaction value. CCIP was designed with ease of use for developers in mind, embedding robust security into the protocol through the Risk Management Network, and being underpinned by Chainlink's time-tested oracle infrastructure.

"With CCIP now live on Base, developers have access to the leading interoperability protocol to easily build cross-chain applications and services," said Johann Eid, Chief Business Officer at Chainlink Labs. "Base and Chainlink are both building on the forefront of blockchain development as we work to bring the next wave of millions of new users into our industry. The scalability and technological creativity of Base as a layer 2 solution, combined with an ever increasing number of Chainlink services, is a boon for developers looking to build the next generation of cross-chain applications and services."

Base is built as an Ethereum L2, with the security, stability, and scalability needed to power dapps. Projects can confidently deploy any EVM codebase and onramp users and assets from Ethereum L1, Coinbase, and other interoperable chains. Base is built to be the onchain home for Coinbase products, users, and assets, as well as an open ecosystem where anyone can build and reduce costs for users. Projects including Raft , Nuon , Folks Finance , Polychain Monsters and others are already integrating Chainlink CCIP on Base.

"We're excited about the launch of CCIP on Base to let developers securely build cross-chain applications, empowering them to experiment further and unlock new use cases," said Jesse Pollak, Creator of Base.

In July, CCIP went live on Mainnet Early Access with DeFi Leaders Synthetix and Aave as early adopters, while Swift collaborated with Chainlink and over a dozen financial institutions and financial market infrastructure providers on a new series of experiments, which show that Swift's infrastructure can seamlessly facilitate the transfer of tokenized value across multiple public and private blockchains.

In August, Chainlink Price Feeds went live on Base, giving developers on Base access to industry-standard Chainlink Data Feeds and other Web3 services.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard Web3 services platform. It has enabled trillions of dollars in transaction volume across DeFi, on-chain finance, gaming, NFTs, and other major industries. As the leading decentralized oracle network, Chainlink empowers developers to build feature-rich Web3 applications with seamless access to real-world data and off-chain computation across any blockchain and provides global enterprises with a universal gateway to all blockchains.

Learn more about Chainlink by visiting chain.link or reading the developer documentation at docs.chain.link . To discuss an integration, reach out to an expert .

SOURCE Chainlink