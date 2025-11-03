Chainlink Collaborates With FTSE Russell To Publish Global Indices Onchain for the First Time Via DataLink

Global index provider FTSE Russell is bringing its indices and market data onchain for the first time using Chainlink.

Data for the Russell 1000, Russell 2000, Russell 3000 and FTSE 100 Indexes; WMR FX benchmarks; FTSE DAR Digital Asset Prices; and FTSE Digital Asset Indices will be available across blockchains via DataLink, an institutional-grade data publishing service powered by Chainlink.

2,000+ Chainlink ecosystem applications across 50+ public and private blockchains can now access high-quality FTSE Russell index data onchain, accelerating the creation and adoption of next-generation financial products.

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainlink , the industry-standard oracle platform, and FTSE Russell , the global index provider, today announced a new collaboration to bring FTSE Russell's world-leading index data onchain via DataLink—an institutional-grade data publishing service powered by the Chainlink data standard. FTSE Russell indices are globally adopted, with over $18 trillion in assets under management (AUM) benchmarked. FTSE Russell joins 2,000+ onchain applications along with leading banks, asset managers, and infrastructures across 60+ public and private blockchains in the Chainlink ecosystem, with many more chains expected in the future.

For the first time, FTSE Russell is publishing its index data onto blockchains. This data will serve as a critical catalyst for the mainstream adoption of tokenized assets by financial institutions, bringing greater trust in onchain benchmarks and enabling institutions to build new regulated financial products and services.

"We're excited to bring our index data onchain using Chainlink's institutional-grade infrastructure. This marks a major step in enabling innovation around tokenized assets, ETFs, and next-generation financial products. DataLink allows FTSE Russell to securely distribute underlying data of some of our most trusted benchmarks across global onchain markets, giving institutions and developers the same high-quality data that powers traditional finance. " – Fiona Bassett, CEO at FTSE Russell, an LSEG business.

DataLink leverages Chainlink's proven infrastructure to connect data providers and onchain protocols. As a turnkey service, DataLink empowers data owners to seamlessly publish data to blockchains in a secure manner and realize all the benefits of connecting to onchain markets without requiring them to build or maintain new infrastructure. Chainlink has proven reliable infrastructure powering the majority of the onchain economy for over half a decade, having enabled over $25 trillion in transaction value while actively securing nearly $100 billion in DeFi TVL.

"FTSE Russell bringing its trusted benchmarks to blockchains via Chainlink is a landmark moment for the industry. This integration demonstrates how DataLink securely and reliably enables globally-leading benchmark providers to deliver institutional-grade financial data directly into blockchain markets. We're excited to work with FTSE Russell on this critical step toward enabling the next generation of data-driven financial products and tokenized assets." — Sergey Nazarov, Chainlink Co-Founder.

With this integration, DataLink enables FTSE Russell's global indices to become accessible 24/7 onchain. Now DeFi protocols and developers can securely verify, reference, and build with this data across multiple blockchains.

If you are a data provider interested in commercializing your data via DataLink, or an onchain platform interested in integrating high-quality data onchain, reach out to learn more .

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard oracle platform bringing the capital markets onchain and powering the majority of decentralized finance (DeFi). The Chainlink stack provides the essential data, interoperability, compliance, and privacy standards needed to power advanced blockchain use cases for institutional tokenized assets, lending, payments, stablecoins, and more. Since inventing decentralized oracle networks, Chainlink has enabled tens of trillions in transaction value and now secures the vast majority of DeFi.

Many of the world's largest financial services institutions have also adopted Chainlink's standards and infrastructure, including Swift, Euroclear, Mastercard, Fidelity International, UBS, ANZ, and top protocols such as Aave, GMX, Lido, and many others. Chainlink leverages a novel fee model where offchain and onchain revenue from enterprise adoption is converted to LINK tokens and stored in a strategic Chainlink Reserve . Learn more at chain.link .

