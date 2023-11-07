Chainlink Data Feeds Are Now Live on Scroll

News provided by

Chainlink; Scroll

07 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

Developers now have access to high quality market data needed to build secure and scalable DeFi applications

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scroll, a fully open-source EVM compatible zk-Rollup, and Chainlink, the Web3 services platform, announced today that Chainlink Data Feeds are now available on Scroll Mainnet, providing developers building on Scroll with the tools they need to excel in the DeFi space.

With Chainlink Data Feeds, Scroll developers gain access to high-quality, reliable and decentralized market data needed to build secure, scalable, and advanced DeFi applications and this development now furthers the commitment as initially announced in August.

Continue Reading
With Chainlink Data Feeds, Scroll developers gain access to high-quality, reliable and decentralized market data needed to build secure, scalable, and advanced DeFi applications
With Chainlink Data Feeds, Scroll developers gain access to high-quality, reliable and decentralized market data needed to build secure, scalable, and advanced DeFi applications

"We're excited to support the growth of the Scroll ecosystem as we are already seeing a huge number of Dapp developers building DeFi and RWA applications on Scroll, and we are proud to be a part of this vibrant growth," stated Johann Eid, Chief Business Officer at Chainlink Labs. "Access to high-quality data feeds is critical for building advanced applications that solve important use cases, which will ultimately help scale DeFi and work toward mass adoption."

By participating in SCALE, Scroll ultimately enhances access to industry-leading data feeds for all developers. Chainlink Data Feeds provide a wide variety of features, including high-quality data, reliable nodes, decentralized infrastructure, and transparent performance.

"The efficiency, accuracy, and decentralization of data feeds enable the creation of secure DeFi applications, which will foster the adoption of the next billion Ethereum developers," said Haichen Shen, Co-Founder and Head of Engineering at Scroll. "Chainlink Data Feeds will enable developers to build advanced applications on Scroll."

About Scroll
Scroll is an EVM-compatible zk-Rollup built to scale the Ethereum network. Committed to providing users with near-instant and cost-efficient transactions, Scroll upholds the high-security properties offered by the Ethereum network. As a community-centric and fully open-source ecosystem, Scroll aims to make blockchain scalability accessible to billions of users. With its zkEVM protocol layer, developer tools, and decentralized applications, Scroll aims to unlock the power of Web3 with the same security as the Ethereum blockchain. To learn more, visit: https://scroll.io/

About Chainlink
Chainlink is the industry-standard decentralized computing platform powering the verifiable web. Chainlink has enabled over $8.5 trillion in transaction value by providing financial institutions, startups, and developers worldwide with access to real-world data, offchain computation, and secure cross-chain interoperability across any blockchain. Chainlink powers verifiable applications and high-integrity markets for banking, DeFi, global trade, gaming, and other major sectors.

Learn more about Chainlink by visiting chain.link or reading the developer documentation at docs.chain.link.

SOURCE Chainlink; Scroll

Also from this source

Scroll Foundation Partners With Chainlink Labs To Accelerate Ecosystem Growth and Expand App Development on Scroll

Scroll Foundation Partners With Chainlink Labs To Accelerate Ecosystem Growth and Expand App Development on Scroll

Scroll, a fully open-source, Ethereum equivalent zkEVM-based zkRollup that enables native compatibility for existing Ethereum applications and tools...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Networks

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.