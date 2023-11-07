Chainlink Data Feeds Are Now Live on Scroll

Developers now have access to high quality market data needed to build secure and scalable DeFi applications

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scroll , a fully open-source EVM compatible zk-Rollup, and Chainlink , the Web3 services platform, announced today that Chainlink Data Feeds are now available on Scroll Mainnet, providing developers building on Scroll with the tools they need to excel in the DeFi space.

With Chainlink Data Feeds, Scroll developers gain access to high-quality, reliable and decentralized market data needed to build secure, scalable, and advanced DeFi applications and this development now furthers the commitment as initially announced in August .

"We're excited to support the growth of the Scroll ecosystem as we are already seeing a huge number of Dapp developers building DeFi and RWA applications on Scroll, and we are proud to be a part of this vibrant growth," stated Johann Eid, Chief Business Officer at Chainlink Labs. "Access to high-quality data feeds is critical for building advanced applications that solve important use cases, which will ultimately help scale DeFi and work toward mass adoption."

By participating in SCALE , Scroll ultimately enhances access to industry-leading data feeds for all developers. Chainlink Data Feeds provide a wide variety of features, including high-quality data, reliable nodes, decentralized infrastructure, and transparent performance.

"The efficiency, accuracy, and decentralization of data feeds enable the creation of secure DeFi applications, which will foster the adoption of the next billion Ethereum developers," said Haichen Shen, Co-Founder and Head of Engineering at Scroll. "Chainlink Data Feeds will enable developers to build advanced applications on Scroll."

About Scroll

Scroll is an EVM-compatible zk-Rollup built to scale the Ethereum network. Committed to providing users with near-instant and cost-efficient transactions, Scroll upholds the high-security properties offered by the Ethereum network. As a community-centric and fully open-source ecosystem, Scroll aims to make blockchain scalability accessible to billions of users. With its zkEVM protocol layer, developer tools, and decentralized applications, Scroll aims to unlock the power of Web3 with the same security as the Ethereum blockchain. To learn more, visit: https://scroll.io/

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard decentralized computing platform powering the verifiable web. Chainlink has enabled over $8.5 trillion in transaction value by providing financial institutions, startups, and developers worldwide with access to real-world data, offchain computation, and secure cross-chain interoperability across any blockchain. Chainlink powers verifiable applications and high-integrity markets for banking, DeFi, global trade, gaming, and other major sectors.

Learn more about Chainlink by visiting chain.link or reading the developer documentation at docs.chain.link .

