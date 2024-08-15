Chainlink Data Streams and VRF Go Live on Base

With these latest integrations, all Chainlink services are now live on Base

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Chainlink Data Streams and Chainlink VRF , products of Chainlink , the industry-standard decentralized computing platform, have gone live on Base—a fast and highly scalable layer-2 blockchain incubated by Coinbase and secured by Ethereum. With these new integrations, the entire Chainlink product suite is now available to Base developers.

Data Streams is the all-in-one data solution for the DeFi market, combining low-latency market data and automated execution to unlock a new generation of ultra-fast and user-friendly high-throughput DeFi products. By supplying high-frequency market data using robust, decentralized infrastructure, Chainlink Data Streams enables high-throughput DeFi products to create a seamless user experience comparable to CEXs while providing unprecedented onchain execution speed and battle-tested security infrastructure.

"Base's builder-friendly environment is a natural fit for Chainlink products, and we're excited to see all of the Chainlink platform now available on Base," said Thodoris Karakostas, Head of Blockchain Partnerships at Chainlink Labs. "Chainlink Data Streams low-latency market data will enable developers to build the next generation of DeFi products, while VRF will now enable smart contracts on Base to access random number generation securely."

Base is built as an Ethereum L2, with the security, stability, and scalability needed to power dapps. Projects can confidently deploy any EVM codebase and onramp users and assets from Ethereum L1, Coinbase, and other interoperable chains. Base is built to be the onchain home for Coinbase products, users, and assets, as well as an open ecosystem where anyone can build and reduce costs for users.

"We're excited to see all of Chainlink's infrastructure solutions are now on Base for developers to build next-gen onchain apps," said Tom Vieira, Head of Product at Base.

Chainlink VRF is the most widely adopted random number generator (RNG) in Web3, having fulfilled over 21 million request transactions for thousands of smart contracts across a variety of blockchains. The recent VRF v2.5 upgrade offers key improvements for developers, including low-friction billing, improved gas consumption prediction based on network conditions, and an enhanced UX that enables seamless upgrades to future versions. Through continual upgrades and improvements, Chainlink VRF achieves an end-to-end latency of approximately two seconds, supporting a multitude of novel use cases that demand high-speed responses.

Base developers now have access to Chainlink Data Streams and VRF, alongside CCIP , Functions , and Price Feeds .

Chainlink is the industry-standard decentralized computing platform powering the verifiable web. Chainlink has enabled over $14 trillion in transaction value by providing financial institutions, startups, and developers worldwide with access to real-world data, offchain computation, and secure cross-chain interoperability across any blockchain. Chainlink powers verifiable applications and high-integrity markets for banking, DeFi, global trade, gaming, and other major sectors.

