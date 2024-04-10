Chainlink Functions Goes Live on Base

The integration helps make the world's APIs available to Base developers

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Chainlink Functions , a product of Chainlink, the industry-standard decentralized computing platform, has gone live on Base—a fast and highly scalable layer-2 blockchain incubated by Coinbase and secured by Ethereum. Functions provides smart contract developers on Base with access to trust-minimized compute infrastructure, allowing them to fetch data from APIs and perform custom computation.

Chainlink Functions is a serverless, self-serve developer platform enabling developers to easily connect their smart contracts to any API and trust-minimized computations. It acts as a decentralized compute runtime that's useful to test, simulate, and run custom offchain logic for Web3 apps. In many ways, Chainlink Functions acts as a trust-minimized, blockchain-connected version of existing serverless solutions such as AWS Lambda, GCP CloudFunctions, and more.

"Base is continuing to show itself as a fast performing and sophisticated L2 that is empowering developers to build at scale in the blockchain ecosystem," said Thodoris Karakostas, Head of Blockchain Partnerships at Chainlink Labs. "Functions will help give developers on Base increased maneuverability, provided to them by Chainlink's highly secure infrastructure."

Base is built as an Ethereum L2, with the security, stability, and scalability needed to power dapps. Projects can confidently deploy any EVM codebase and onramp users and assets from Ethereum L1, Coinbase, and other interoperable chains. Base is built to be the onchain home for Coinbase products, users, and assets, as well as an open ecosystem where anyone can build and reduce costs for users.

"We're excited to see Chainlink Functions go live on Base, enhancing developer capabilities and showcasing the continued integration of Chainlink's trusted technology," said Tom Vieira, Head of Product at Base.

Base developers can now leverage Chainlink Functions within their application on-demand. Developers access the Functions documentation , experiment with the Chainlink Functions Playground , and create a subscription to get started.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard decentralized computing platform powering the verifiable web. Chainlink has enabled over $9 trillion in transaction value by providing financial institutions, startups, and developers worldwide with access to real-world data, offchain computation, and secure cross-chain interoperability across any blockchain. Chainlink powers verifiable applications and high-integrity markets for banking, DeFi, global trade, gaming, and other major sectors.

Learn more about Chainlink by visiting chain.link or reading the developer documentation at docs.chain.link .

