Chainlink Unveils Transporter: A Hyper-Secure Bridging App for Moving Crypto Cross-Chain, Powered by CCIP

Transporter is built on Chainlink CCIP to bring unprecedented security to users wanting to transfer tokens across blockchains.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainlink , the industry-standard decentralized computing platform, announced today the launch of Transporter —a highly secure app for bridging tokens and messages across blockchains with complete peace of mind, powered by Chainlink CCIP, the standard for cross-chain interoperability.

Built in association with the Chainlink Foundation, with support from Chainlink Labs, Transporter provides users with an intuitive interface for submitting and monitoring cross-chain transactions on CCIP. With a defense-in-depth security model backed by time-tested Chainlink infrastructure, Transporter enables users to transfer tokens across a variety of blockchains, starting with Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, BNB Chain, Ethereum, Optimism, Polygon, and WEMIX.

"Transporter makes it easier to utilize the security benefits of Chainlink CCIP for the transfer of large token value and critical messages across chains. Having a secure way to move both value and data across chains is something the blockchain industry has needed for years and I'm excited that Transporter is making that more accessible," said Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder of Chainlink.

Transporter is built to give users complete peace of mind by offering an intuitive UI, 24/7 global support, and a visual tracker that provides real-time visibility into the state of their cross-chain transactions. Transporter allows users to track their assets and messages at every step of the transaction, both on the Transporter app and through the Chainlink CCIP Explorer . Transporter doesn't charge additional fees, just the regular fees for using CCIP, which cover the gas costs of completing transactions on the destination chain and the fees paid to CCIP service providers. Notable venture capital firms Fourth Revolution Capital and Moonrock Capital are two early users of Transporter.

"I expect that Transporter will quickly establish itself as the standard for cross-chain enablement for high-value use cases," said Nomatic, Investor at Fourth Revolution Capital. "Chainlink has proven itself time and time again, and CCIP is a powerful engine which has the potential to fuel a huge amount of growth and innovation."

"We're excited to witness the launch of Transporter, which we expect to play a significant role in bringing secure cross-chain connectivity to a large user base across the blockchain ecosystem," said Simon Dedic, CEO at Moonrock Capital. "We look forward to seeing Transporter's seamless user experience and Chainlink CCIP's unparalleled cross-chain security bring about the next stage of blockchain adoption."

Chainlink has also unveiled a new token transfer mechanism for CCIP, which now enables native ETH to be transferred cross-chain through WETH token pools. This marks the first instance of a lock and unlock mechanism being implemented in CCIP.

Visit transporter.io today and transfer your tokens cross-chain with confidence.

About Transporter

Transporter is the hyper-secure app for bridging crypto across blockchains with total peace of mind. Built in association with the Chainlink Foundation, and with support from Chainlink Labs, Transporter provides users with an intuitive interface for transferring tokens and messages over Chainlink CCIP, the industry-standard protocol for cross-chain security.

Cross chains with confidence today at https://www.transporter.io/ .

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard decentralized computing platform powering the verifiable web. Chainlink has enabled over $10 trillion in transaction value by providing financial institutions, startups, and developers worldwide with access to real-world data, offchain computation, and secure cross-chain interoperability across any blockchain. Chainlink powers verifiable applications and high-integrity markets for banking, DeFi, global trade, gaming, and other major sectors.

Learn more about Chainlink by visiting chain.link or reading the developer documentation at docs.chain.link .

Disclaimer: This post is for informational purposes only and contains statements about the future. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in these statements, although we believe them to be based on reasonable assumptions. Interactions with blockchain networks create risks, including risks caused by user input errors. All statements are valid only as of the date first posted. These statements may not reflect future developments due to user feedback or later events and we may not update this post in response.

SOURCE Chainlink