Chainlink Introduces Digital Assets Sandbox: A Turnkey Solution for Accelerating Innovation in Capital Markets

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainlink —the essential infrastructure for the tokenized asset economy—announced today the launch of the Chainlink Digital Assets Sandbox (DAS), designed to accelerate digital asset innovation within financial institutions.

The Chainlink DAS is the ideal solution for financial institutions that want to quickly innovate and experience the potential of generating new revenue opportunities, increasing efficiencies, improving time-to-market, and more. With the DAS, institutions can seamlessly access ready-to-use business workflows for digital assets. For example, institutions can use the Chainlink DAS to experiment with bond tokenization in a sandbox environment by digitizing a traditional bond and converting it into a digital token, which can be used as collateral for financing or traded across multiple chains and settled on a Delivery versus Payment (DvP) basis. This platform also allows for experimentation with other real-world digital asset use cases involving a variety of financial instruments across their entire life cycles.

Sandbox users can also receive the support and consultancy services of Chainlink Labs, the primary contributing developer of Chainlink that has the deep industry expertise and experience needed to assist both business and technical organizations. The enterprise-grade sandbox is underpinned by Chainlink's industry-standard platform, which has enabled over $12 trillion in transaction value and is pioneering the future of global markets onchain via collaborations with Swift , ANZ Bank , Fidelity International and Sygnum , and more.

"The Digital Asset Sandbox provides market participants with a safe environment where financial institutions and fintechs alike can experiment and understand how the technology impacts operating and business models. It gives teams the ability to experiment, learn, and ultimately build a strong business case to invest in their digital asset strategies," said Kevin Johnson, Head of Innovation Competence Centre at Euroclear.

Asset tokenization is a transformative opportunity for capital market participants, including investors, issuers, intermediaries, and infrastructures. Northern Trust and HSBC estimate that 5-10% of all assets will be digital by 2030 and a joint study from BCG and ADDX projects the tokenized asset market to reach $16 trillion or 10% of the global GDP. To learn more about the tokenized asset megatrend, check out this Chainlink industry report, with contributions from BCG, 21Shares, Paxos, and Backed: The Definitive Guide to Tokenized Assets .

Simplifying this process and reducing development time from months or several quarters to days is just the first step. Chainlink Labs can help evolve the next stages of product roadmaps, and expertly guide institutions across all phases of the adoption process, including exploration, testing, development, and production.

"Through our many conversations with leading market participants, we've identified a critical need for secure digital asset environments capable of handling blockchain use cases," said Angela Walker, Global Head of Banking and Capital Markets at Chainlink Labs. "The Chainlink Digital Asset Sandbox addresses this need by enabling institutions to create rapid Proof of Concepts in days, not months, and leverage Chainlink Labs' experience in research and development to bring these use cases to life. The institutional world needs access to the blockchain industry, and Chainlink is the safe and secure standard that has the capabilities to facilitate onchain finance at scale, improving financial industry infrastructure."

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard infrastructure for the tokenized asset economy and has securely enabled over $12 trillion in transaction value and delivered more than 12 billion onchain data points across the blockchain ecosystem. Major market infrastructure providers and institutional banks such as Swift, DTCC, ANZ, and many others have collaborated with Chainlink to successfully demonstrate how financial institutions can use existing infrastructure and messaging standards to interact with tokenized assets across any blockchain.

