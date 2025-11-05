WisdomTree Collaborates With Chainlink To Bring NAV Data Onchain for the CRDT Tokenized Private Credit Fund

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainlink, the industry-standard oracle platform, and WisdomTree, a global asset manager with $130+ billion in AUM, today announced a collaboration to use Chainlink's DataLink Services to bring net asset value (NAV) data on Ethereum mainnet for the WisdomTree Private Credit and Alternative Income Digital Fund (token: CRDT).

First-of-its-kind integration delivers onchain NAV transparency for WisdomTree’s tokenized private credit fund (CRDT) using Chainlink’s decentralized data infrastructure.

The adoption of onchain NAV price feeds, relating to WisdomTree's private credit fund, CRDT, marks a major milestone in the evolution of regulated tokenized funds. By integrating WisdomTree's tokenized product suite with pricing data infrastructure from Chainlink, WisdomTree is enabling onchain data transparency and unlocking opportunities within the overall DeFi ecosystem. This initial collaboration begins with CRDT and is on track to expand to additional WisdomTree tokenized funds.

Launched September 12, 2025, the WisdomTree Private Credit and Alternative Income Digital Fund provides exposure to a diversified portfolio of liquid private credit and alternative income instruments, tracking the Gapstow Private Credit and Alternative Income Index.

By bringing NAV data onchain via Chainlink, CRDT gains:

Automated, onchain NAV delivery using decentralized oracle networks.

oracle networks. Cryptographically-verifiable and publicly-auditable fund pricing data, accessible directly onchain.

Pricing data availability within smart contracts, potentially enabling integration across DeFi and digital asset platforms.

The live implementation of CRDT underscores how the Chainlink data standard is enabling traditional asset managers to operate tokenized funds within applicable compliant frameworks. With verified NAV data available on Ethereum via Chainlink, DeFi protocols and institutional platforms can now reference CRDT's NAV pricing in smart contracts, supporting new use cases across lending, yield aggregation, and automated portfolio management.

"WisdomTree is excited to implement the Chainlink data standard to bring NAV data onchain for our Private Credit and Alternative Income Fund," said Maredith Hannon, Head of Business Development, Digital Assets at WisdomTree. "By leveraging this infrastructure, we're enhancing transparency and data integrity for tokenized real-world assets while supporting the broader growth of onchain financial markets. This collaboration demonstrates how regulated investment products can integrate seamlessly into blockchain ecosystems to unlock real-world yield opportunities."

"I'm excited to see WisdomTree go live with Chainlink in production for its tokenized private credit fund, which proves how industry-standard onchain data infrastructure is now powering core institutional tokenized fund workflows," said Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder of Chainlink. "When a leading global asset manager and financial innovator such as WisdomTree integrates Chainlink's platform, it sends a clear signal that institutional-grade decentralized data infrastructure has become the foundation of the new global financial system."

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator and a leading sponsor of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with over $130 billion in assets under management. Building on its legacy of ETF innovation, WisdomTree is pioneering the next generation of finance through blockchain-enabled products and infrastructure. Its digital asset business offers 14 SEC-registered tokenized funds—spanning money market, fixed income, equity, and asset allocation strategies—accessible via WisdomTree Prime® (for retail users) and WisdomTree Connect™ (for institutions). These funds are available across major blockchains including Ethereum, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, Optimism, Plume, and Stellar, empowering users to save, invest, and manage treasury operations in a digital-native format. Learn more at https://wisdomtreeconnect.com

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard oracle platform bringing the capital markets onchain and powering the majority of decentralized finance ( DeFi ). The Chainlink stack provides the essential data, interoperability, compliance, and privacy standards needed to power advanced blockchain use cases for institutional tokenized assets, lending, payments, stablecoins , and more. Since inventing decentralized oracle networks, Chainlink has enabled tens of trillions in transaction value and now secures the vast majority of DeFi .

Many of the world's largest financial services institutions have also adopted Chainlink's standards and infrastructure, including Swift, Euroclear, Mastercard, Fidelity International, UBS, ANZ, and top protocols such as Aave, GMX, Lido, and many others. Chainlink leverages a novel fee model where offchain and onchain revenue from enterprise adoption is converted to LINK tokens and stored in a strategic Chainlink Reserve. Learn more at chain.link.

SOURCE Chainlink