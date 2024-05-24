Chainlink Labs Named to Newsweek's List of the Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces for 2024

Chainlink Labs Ranked as #24 Among 100 Global Companies Recognized for Employee Sentiment and Satisfaction

NEW YORK, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek has published their annual rankings for the Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list, and Chainlink Labs , the primary contributing developer of Chainlink , the industry-standard decentralized computing platform, was ranked #24. This is the 2nd annual Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.

The results were determined after surveying more than 2 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 30 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

"Being named as one of Newsweek's top 100 most loved workplaces in the world reflects highly upon the global team that we've worked to build at Chainlink Labs," said Giovana Totini, Chief People Officer at Chainlink Labs. "We're a remote-first company that brings together an international team of Web3 natives, capital markets experts, and Web2 professionals to work on one of the most exciting pieces of technology in the world today. Come learn more about opportunities and creating impact with us!"

How positive workers feel about their future at the company, career achievement, how much employer values align with employee values, respect at all levels, and the level of collaboration at the firm were the five critical areas measured to gauge employee sentiment. In addition, areas such as inclusion, employee wellness, diversity, career development, and company leadership were identified and analyzed in relation to the five critical areas measured.

"As workplaces continue to shift, it's clearer than ever that fostering collaboration, embracing a positive outlook, and aligning values are essential. The companies celebrated on the 2024 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list truly embody these principles. They show us that by championing respect and team oriented outcomes, they're not just building great workplaces, they're shaping a brighter future for all." - Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek

"I started Most Loved Workplaces out of inspiration from my community of people who consciously place love for their employees at the center of their business model," said Louis Carter, the founder and CEO of BPI and a social/organizational psychologist, thought leader, entrepreneur, and author.

Methodology

BPI measures five primary areas to determine how employees feel about where they work to create the Most Loved Workplaces® list: the level of collaboration at the workplace, how positive workers are about their future at the company, how much employer values align with employee values; respect at all levels and career achievement. In consultation with Newsweek editors, BPI also considered employee wellness, diversity, inclusion, career advancement, and other workplace and talent development initiatives.

To identify the top 100 companies ranked in this Newsweek publication, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 50 percent of the initial score was based on direct employee responses to BPI's proprietary Love of Workplace Index® assessment. Another 15 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed, and Google. The final 35 percent came from BPI's direct interviews and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then researched every company on the list to determine the final list of 100 companies and their rankings.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

For more information on how to apply to become a certified Most Loved Workplace, go to: http://www.mostlovedworkplace.com

About Chainlink Labs

Chainlink Labs is the primary contributing developer of Chainlink, the decentralized computing platform powering the verifiable web. Chainlink Labs is dedicated to the development and integration of Chainlink as the industry-standard platform for providing access to real-world data, offchain computation, and secure cross-chain interoperability across any blockchain. Chainlink Labs helps power verifiable applications and high-integrity markets for banking, DeFi, global trade, gaming, and other major sectors by collaborating with some of the world's largest financial institutions, notably Swift, DTCC, and ANZ. Chainlink Labs also works with top Web3 teams, including Aave, Compound, GMX, Maker, and Synthetix. Chainlink Labs was recently ranked in Newsweek's 100 Most Loved Workplaces 2023 in both the United States and United Kingdom. Learn more about Chainlink Labs and explore open roles at chainlinklabs.com .

SOURCE Chainlink Labs