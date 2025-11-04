Chainlink Runtime Environment Goes Live, Unlocking Institutional Tokenization at Scale

The Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE) is the all-in-one orchestration layer unlocking institutional-grade smart contracts for onchain finance. Leading financial institutions, Web2 enterprises, and Web3 protocols, including Swift, Euroclear, UBS, Kinexys by J.P. Morgan, Mastercard, AWS, Google Cloud, Aave's Horizon, and Ondo, are adopting CRE to capture the $867 trillion tokenization opportunity.

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainlink , the industry-standard oracle platform, announced today the launch of the Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE) , the all-in-one orchestration layer for building end-to-end institutional-grade smart contracts—smart contracts that are easily connected to external data, cross-chain enabled, compliance-ready, and privacy-preserving, which are able to securely interoperate across thousands of public and private blockchains, existing identity systems, and core financial infrastructure.

In 2015, the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) revolutionized blockchains by introducing a programmable execution environment that enabled developers to write their own smart contracts on a single chain, transforming our industry from a few billion dollars to several trillion today. The launch of CRE today marks the start of a new era in smart contract software development—the next major technological leap needed to bring the global financial system onchain at scale and propel our industry from a few trillion dollars in value to hundreds of trillions.

From stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets to Delivery vs. Payment (DvP) settlement and onchain data distribution, a wide variety of more advanced onchain finance use cases are already being built and deployed on CRE today by leading institutions, Web2 enterprises, and Web3 protocols, including:

As institutions increasingly adopt blockchains for the tokenization of RWAs, they require institutional-grade smart contracts that go above and beyond what blockchain execution environments alone can provide. What started as simple smart contracts on a single blockchain has now evolved into complex systems requiring orchestration across multiple blockchains and existing systems. In order to service these new institutional-grade smart contracts being developed by both TradFi and DeFi, they now require built-in data, cross-chain interoperability, compliance, privacy, and connectivity.

To manage this growing complexity, the foundation of smart contract development must evolve to keep development easy, intuitive, and integrated with the systems that run modern markets and institutions. It's simply not scalable for institutions to replace their existing infrastructure that's proven to secure hundreds of trillions in value with multiple different bespoke integrations and third-party vendors to power all of their blockchain use cases. What the industry needs to scale is an all-in-one orchestration layer that simplifies the launch and operation of institutional-grade smart contracts. That's exactly what CRE is built to provide.

CRE enables the creation and execution of end-to-end institutional-grade smart contracts across any chain, system, and data, along with having built compliance, privacy, and security. The result: the time-to-market for launching onchain finance use cases decreases from months to days, operational risks and development costs are reduced, and blockchain complexities like transaction management and gas tokens are fully abstracted away.

"Smart contracts have evolved into a more complex form, requiring synchronization across chains, connectivity to data and identity, as well as synchronization with many other existing systems. These advanced institutional smart contracts have previously taken months to years to get right, and with the launch of CRE we can now reduce that down to weeks or even just days. We are going towards a world that is completely powered by blockchains for all critical data, connectivity and value, which requires two key components beyond blockchains. The ability to have standards for how data, connectivity, identity and tokenization works across thousands of blockchains and a system that can allow complex, high value smart contracts to be composed and managed across all of those chains using all of that data efficiently. Chainlink's standards and CRE are the only way to achieve these capabilities."—Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder of Chainlink.

For the blockchain industry to scale to hundreds of millions of users and the institutions that serve them, the industry also needs a secure, widely-adopted privacy solution. For this reason, we're planning to launch the early access version of Chainlink Confidential Computein early 2026, making it natively accessible in CRE. Chainlink Confidential Compute is a breakthrough privacy service on CRE that unlocks a new class of private smart contracts that connect to real-world financial data and Web2 systems and interoperate across blockchains while keeping proprietary data, business logic, external connectivity, and computation fully confidential.

Select projects are already live on mainnet with CRE across multiple blockchains, with more blockchains being actively integrated and developers being gradually onboarded to deploy workflows. Anyone can sign up to start writing their own workflows on CRE today. You can learn more by reading the CRE Product blog or you can contact us to talk about your specific use cases.

"Delivering scalable digital market infrastructure means aligning new solutions with the systems institutions already trust, and the Chainlink Runtime Environment makes this alignment seamless by enabling new technologies to integrate within existing workflows. Our corporate actions industry initiative with Chainlink and major financial institutions shows that industry-wide coordination around standards and interoperability are key to reaching global scale." — Stéphanie Lheureux, Director, Digital Assets Competence Center, Euroclear

"By integrating Chainlink's ACE and Runtime Environment (CRE), Horizon gains the compliance and orchestration framework required to connect institutional capital with DeFi liquidity, enabling trusted, programmable onchain finance at global scale." — Stani Kulechov, Founder, Aave Labs

"By leveraging the Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE), Ondo completed the first-ever atomic cross-chain Delivery-vs-Payment transaction between public and private blockchains in collaboration with J.P. Morgan's Kinexys. This milestone demonstrates the power of compliant, scalable blockchain infrastructure for real-world assets" — Nathan Allman, CEO & Founder, Ondo Finance

"Tokenization at scale requires trusted, compliant infrastructure that can bridge physical and digital systems. With the Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE) and our Pairpoint by Vodafone SecurePoint capabilities combined we can help to enable secure execution environments for tokenized assets and IoT-driven data flows—unlocking new forms of programmable value exchange across networks." — David Palmer (CIO and Co-founder Pairpoint by Vodafone)



"At Amazon Web Services, we're focused on helping customers accelerate innovation while maintaining enterprise-grade security and reliability. The Chainlink Runtime Environment enables customers to integrate AWS workloads with smart contracts, unlocking use cases such as custom price feeds, stablecoin reserve verification, and off-chain computation within trusted execution environments. This empowers financial institutions and developers to build compliant, scalable blockchain solutions without compromising on performance or security." –Jane Ginsburg, GTM Head Capital Markets and Fintech, Amazon Web Services (AWS)

"Inter serves over 40 million customers and is proud to support initiatives leveraging technologies such as the Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE), that drive innovation in partnership with countries and nations such as Brazil and Hong Kong." — Bruno Grossi, Head of Digital Assets at Banco Inter

"The Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE) provides the trusted infrastructure we need to bring regulated fund operations fully onchain. By leveraging CRE through the Chainlink Digital Transfer Agent (DTA) standard, DigiFT can streamline subscription and redemption processes onchain with real-time traceability and compliance, enabling DigiFT to operate securely, efficiently, and in full alignment with institutional requirements." — Henry Zhang, Founder & CEO, DigiFT

"Powered by the Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE), Crypto Finance can deliver proof of reserves that gives institutions and regulators verification of asset backing in real time. This unlocks a higher standard of trust, compliance, and transparency for digital assets, paving the way for broader institutional adoption." — Stijn Vander Straeten, CEO of Crypto Finance Group

"Meeting regulatory standards is essential for bringing real estate onchain. The Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE) delivers the secure and compliant execution layer that allows Balcony—the largest government-backed global platform for real estate tokenization—to stream authenticated property data onchain and enable compliant digital real estate markets." — Gregg Lester Co-CEO, President, Balcony

"Institutional adoption of tokenized assets requires secure, interoperable environments. By leveraging the Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE) for settlement, proof of reserves, liquidity orchestration, and agentic AI-driven data proofs, we enable more transparent and efficient markets." — Cory Pugh, CEO, Bridgetower

"Onchain asset management requires a reliable foundation. With the Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE), we can orchestrate liquidity vaults in a secure, compliant runtime, unlocking new levels of efficiency for institutions and platforms." — Laszlo Szabo, CEO at KILN

The Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE) is a transformational technology evolution for Asset Management Firms like PSG Digital that require regulated market data and sophisticated quantitative calculations into onchain RWAs. The level of transparency, security, and capabilities, exceeds what is required for global markets and regulatory concerns. By synchronizing cross-chain KYC and broadcasting verifiable NAV, Proof of Reserve, and Data Feeds, the CRE ensures data consistency across networks. This unlocks a new standard for asset integrity, compliance, and cross-chain interoperability." — Dennis O'Connell, Partner & CTO, PSG Digital

"The Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE) enables us to create a dynamic, risk-adjusted data oracle solution for pricing tokenized real-world assets on Aave Horizon, one which aggregates a diverse set of macroeconomic information into a multi-dimensional view of risk well beyond traditional issuer-reported NAVs. Importantly, the solution can be made to support additional risk management features thanks to the modularity and extensibility of CRE." — Adam Sadowski, CEO at LlamaRisk

Chainlink is the industry-standard oracle platform bringing the capital markets onchain and powering the majority of decentralized finance (DeFi). The Chainlink stack provides the essential data, interoperability, compliance, and privacy standards needed to power advanced blockchain use cases for institutional tokenized assets, lending, payments, stablecoins, and more. Since inventing decentralized oracle networks, Chainlink has enabled tens of trillions in transaction value and now secures the vast majority of DeFi.

Many of the world's largest financial services institutions have also adopted Chainlink's standards and infrastructure, including Swift, Euroclear, Mastercard, Fidelity International, UBS, ANZ, and top protocols such as Aave, GMX, Lido, and many others. Chainlink leverages a novel fee model where offchain and onchain revenue from enterprise adoption is converted to LINK tokens and stored in a strategic Chainlink Reserve . Learn more at chain.link .

