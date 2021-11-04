Chainlink's Total Value Secured (TVS) Surpasses $75 Billion

"Crossing $75Bn in total value secured makes the Chainlink network one of the most value securing forms of decentralized consensus on the planet." said Sergey Nazarov, Co-founder of Chainlink. "Chainlink networks are securing the most valuable smart contracts across multiple chains. Without trusted price data to trigger smart contracts, it is impossible to build DeFi applications, and we do not think it is a coincidence that the rate at which Chainlink has been able to bring new market data onto blockchains has been the rate at which developers have been able to build exciting new DeFi apps."

The Chainlink Network is made up of independent oracle nodes, run by world-class DevOps teams from organizations like Deutsche Telekom's T-Systems , Swisscom , and others. The most time-tested oracle network in the blockchain industry, Chainlink has become the de facto standard in price data services for anyone building financial blockchain applications. Since mainnet launch, over 700 Chainlink oracle networks have gone live and have served over 600 million data points to over 10 different blockchains.

"Market data in DeFi is just the first area where Chainlink is beginning to secure and trigger massive amounts of smart contract value. As more and more organizations launch Chainlink nodes, we're seeing all sorts of datasets enter blockchains through Chainlink," continued Sergey Nazarov. "Additionally, Chainlink oracles are rapidly moving beyond data delivery and into the world of off-chain computation, meaning the network can provide randomness, automation, privacy, and scalability for smart contracts, expanding what those hybrid smart contracts are able to achieve."

New types of data that have recently been made available on-chain through Chainlink include weather data from Google Cloud Platform and AccuWeather , as well as sports and election data from the Associated Press , the first major news organization to become a Chainlink node operator.

Chainlink's computational abilities are also continuing to expand with the recent launch of Keepers , which enables the secure automation of smart contracts, and the growing popularity of Verifiable Random Function , a random number generation service that ensures outcomes are provably random and therefore fair.



Finally, Chainlink has recently announced the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), which provides a universal, open standard for developers to build secure services and applications that can send messages, transfer tokens, and initiate actions across multiple networks. As a blockchain agnostic network, Chainlink will be at the center of what is increasingly a multi-blockchain ecosystem.

