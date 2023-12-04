Chainsaw Market to increase by USD 891.91 million from 2022 to 2027; Growing demand for furniture boosts the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The chainsaw market size is expected to grow by USD 891.91 million between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by end-user (commercial and non-commercial), product (gas-powered and electric-powered), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Chainsaw Market 2023-2027

The growing demand for furniture drives the market growth. Chainsaws play a key role in the furniture industry supply chain, particularly in the early stages of wood preparation and processing as these are essential tools for loggers and forestry workers who cut trees to meet the demand for raw materials in the furniture industry. Hence, such factors drive the market growth.

The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the chainsaw market: AL KO SE , Alfred Karcher SE and Co KG, ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG, Briggs and Stratton LLC, Einhell Germany AG, Husqvarna AB, Jiangsu SUMEC Group Co. Ltd., Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., Lowes Co. Inc., Oregon Tool Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., STIGA S.p.A., Talon Tough Tools , Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., The Toro Company, YAMABIKO CORP., and Makita Corp.

Market to observe 4.63% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

Increased usage in agriculture and horticulture is a primary trend in the market.

Chainsaws play a crucial role in these industries, delivering performance and efficiency in different cutting and pruning operations.

There is an increasing adoption of chainsaws by farmers and gardeners to prune trees, bushes, and shrubs.

Hence, such factors drive the market growth.

Challenges

Competition from alternative tools hinders market growth

Even though chainsaws are still a popular choice for cutting jobs, a number of alternative tools are gaining and offer competition in specific situations.

In addition, traditional hand tools, including axes and hand saws, are still preferred by some users for specific jobs or in situations where power tools are not available or are not used.

Hence, such factors hinder the market growth.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges.

Key Segments:

The market share of the commercial segment is significant during the forecast period. The rise in landscaping and horticultural activities in households, offices, hotels, parks, and gardens has fuelled the demand for chainsaws, used for pruning trees and shrubs, pruning, and cutting down small trees. Hence, such factors drive the market growth.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments

Chainsaw Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 891.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.63 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio