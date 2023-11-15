ChainUp Earns Prestigious "Best Institutional Custody & Asset-Service" Recognition at the 2023 Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence

SINGAPORE, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChainUp, a global blockchain technology service provider, announced its recognition at the 2023 Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence. ChainUp was honored with the prestigious award "Best Institutional Custody & Asset-Service Solution" under the Digital Assets category.

The award recognizes crypto custody and asset-servicing solutions that provide bank-grade security architecture and advanced legal and compliance controls that meet the needs of regulated entities, while also offering flexibility to facilitate self-management of digital asset investments.

According to the Regulation Asia Awards judging panel, ChainUp Custody emerges as the winner for its "robust" solution that helps to minimize regulatory risk and offers significant flexibility to firms looking to deal in digital assets in a "safe and compliant way". The judges also highlighted the solution's configuration flexibility, private key recovery tool, and trading workflow integration capabilities, saying these features "give comfort" to institutional investors involved in digital assets.

ChainUp Custody solution offers advanced security features mitigating the single-point-of-failure risk and boosting the security of self-managed assets. This year, they have also attained four internationally recognized security accreditations demonstrating their unwavering commitment to innovation and security while meeting the evolving needs of institutions and the industry.

During the awards gala dinner held on November 14, 2023, at the JW Marriott Hotel in Singapore, Chief Operating Officer of ChainUp, Mr. Chung Ho said, 'This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team at ChainUp. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve our clients and are committed to empower more businesses and institutions around the world to deal with digital assets in a secure way and with adherence to regulations.'

Headquartered in Singapore, ChainUp is a leading global provider of end-to-end blockchain technology solutions covering infrastructure development and ecosystem support. Built on the mission to empower businesses through blockchain technology, ChainUp's innovative and all-around compliant solutions include digital asset exchange, KYT, NFT trading, wallet, liquidity, Web3.0 infrastructure, digital asset custody, security token offerings (STO) and more. Established in 2017, ChainUp has offices around the world, serving more than 1,000 clients in 30 countries, reaching over 60 million end-users.

