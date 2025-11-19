ChainUp Secures Best KYT Monitoring Tool for Compliance Innovation at Regulation Asia Awards 2025

SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ChainUp, a global leader in digital asset solutions, has been awarded Best KYT/Transaction Monitoring Solution at the 8th Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2025. This marks the second major regtech award for ChainUp's crypto tracing tool this year, following the Thomson Reuters ALB Pan-Asian Regulatory Awards 2025 win. This dual recognition affirms ChainUp's crucial role in delivering essential digital asset compliance in a rapidly maturing regulatory landscape.

Driven by the rise of regulated products like Spot Bitcoin ETFs and real-world asset tokenization, best-in-class transaction monitoring is now foundational for financial institutions and Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) meeting stringent AML compliance standards (e.g., MiCA, DAC8) and mitigating risk.

This award recognizes solutions demonstrating outstanding effectiveness in monitoring digital asset transactions for illicit activity. Judges prioritized speed, accuracy, data comprehensiveness, and innovative features that address the complex challenges of the crypto ecosystem. ChainUp's KYT Crypto Tracing Tool was specifically recognized for its ability to go beyond basic rule-based checks, a critical requirement as illicit finance typologies become more complex.

The awards panel cited: "ChainUp's crypto monitoring solution excels because it addresses the core challenge of the industry's maturation: the need for institutional-grade transparency and accountability. The Address Bundling feature, in particular, showcases the type of innovation required to uphold market integrity and combat advanced financial crime."

Sailor Zhong, Founder & CEO of ChainUp commented: "The digital asset industry has crossed into a crucial, regulated phase. This award for our KYT crypto tracing tool is a powerful validation that compliance technology is the new foundational infrastructure. As institutional capital flows onto the blockchain, the industry requires predictive, AI-driven intelligence that provides the certainty enabling responsible growth and upholding market integrity."

About ChainUp

ChainUp, a leading global provider of digital asset solutions, empowers businesses to navigate the complexities of this evolving ecosystem. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Singapore, ChainUp serves a diverse clientele, from Web3 companies to established financial institutions.

ChainUp's comprehensive suite of solutions includes crypto exchange solutions, liquidity technology, white label MPC wallet, KYT crypto tracing analytics tool, asset tokenization, crypto asset management, and Web3 infrastructure such as mining, staking, and blockchain APIs. For more information, visit: https://www.chainup.com/ .

About Regulation Asia

Regulation Asia is the leading source of actionable regulatory intelligence for Asia Pacific markets. With over 13,000+ subscribers, including regulatory bodies, exchanges, banks, asset managers and service providers, Regulation Asia plays a key role in shaping the regulatory agenda. The Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence recognises financial institutions, technology companies, legal and consulting firms, exchanges and other players that help ensure the highest regulatory compliance standards are upheld in the financial industry.

