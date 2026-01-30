Challenge Island®, STEM Education Franchise Icon, Ranks on Entrepreneur Magazine's Esteemed Franchise 500® for the Ninth Year in a Row
Jan 30, 2026, 18:39 ET
ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Challenge Island®, the world's #1 STEM/STEAM program, is once again named a top franchise opportunity by Entrepreneur Magazine. With over 170 locations in 36 states and Canada, Challenge Island's inclusion on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2026 Franchise 500®, marks its ninth consecutive year on the industry's most respected ranking, which evaluates franchises on unit growth, financial strength, operational and marketing support, and brand power. Placement on the list is one of the most coveted honors in franchising – and Challenge Island has done it 9 times straight!
Additional 2025 accolades include:
- Parents Picks Award for the 9th Consecutive Year
- #50 Ranking on Entrepreneur's Top Franchises Under $100,000
- Franchise Dictionary Magazine's Top 100 Game Changers
- Franserve's Frantastic Brands
- Entrepreneur's Hottest Franchise Trends
- Women of Wonder Award (for Challenge Island's Founder and CEO)
Founded in 2002 by award-winning Atlanta teacher, Random House parenting author and internationally syndicated education journalist, Sharon Duke Estroff M.A.T., Challenge Island is an established trendsetter and trailblazer in the $70 Billion K-12 STEM/STEAM Education market. In 2025, the company released a new sub-brand, Slimetopia® by Challenge Island, which taps into the $5 Billion Slime market.
7 million children in 20,000 schools and community organizations have experienced the magic of Challenge Island's award-winning onsite field trips, afterschool classes, camps, and family programs. The company's ground-breaking screen-free, soft-skills-focused, collaborative approach to STEM learning, is revered by educators, pediatricians and parents alike.
"Through the power of the franchising model and the infinite talent and drive of our passionate "Ohana" of franchisees, Challenge Island has been able to touch the lives of exponentially more kids than I ever dreamed possible," says Estroff, who is also the co-author of the bestselling Challenge Island STEAM Adventure Book Series which can be found in stores and libraries nationwide.
"To be recognized by Entrepreneur magazine for nine consecutive years is an extraordinary honor," added Estroff. "It reflects the dedication of our franchise owners, the tenacity of our system and model - and the lasting impact Challenge Island continues to have on children and communities worldwide."
Learn More: www.challenge-island.com
Contact Us: [email protected] and 404-915-1986
Challenge Island by the Numbers
- 170+ US Locations
- 36 States + Canada
- 40 Franchise 500 Rankings
- 7 Million Kids Served
- 20,000 School and Community Partners
- 3 Bestselling STEAM Adventure Books
- 12 Parents Picks Awards
- Countless Smiles
