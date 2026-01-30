STEAM Education Icon Challenge Island® Earns Spot on Entrepreneur Magazine's Prestigious Franchise 500® for the Ninth Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 170 locations in 36 states and Canada, Challenge Island®, the global STEM/STEAM education enrichment franchise, is once again named a top franchise opportunity by Entrepreneur Magazine. Challenge Island's inclusion on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2026 Franchise 500®, marks its ninth consecutive year on the industry's most respected ranking, which evaluates franchises on unit growth, financial strength, operational and marketing support, and brand power. Placement on the list is one of the most coveted honors in franchising – and Challenge Island has done it 9 times straight!

Challenge Island, The World's #1 STEAM Program, is ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the 9th consecutive year. With 170 locations in 36 states and Canada, Challenge Island has touched the lives of 5 million kids through award-winning onsite STEAM field trips, camps, afterschool classes, and family engagement events. In 2025 the company launched a new sub-brand, Slimetopia® by Challenge Island, giving its bestselling summer camp series a year-round school-focused platform. With the 2025 launch its new sub-brand, Slimetopia® by Challenge Island (Where STEAM and Slime Activate!), Challenge Island franchisees now get 2 bestselling brands for the price of 1. Founded and led by award-winning educator, Random House parenting author and internationally-syndicated education journalist, Sharon Duke Estroff, Challenge Island's ground-breaking screen-free, soft-skills-focused, collaborative approach to STEM learning, is revered by educators, pediatricians and parents alike.

Additional 2025 accolades include:

Parents Picks Award for the 9 th Consecutive Year

Consecutive Year #50 Ranking on Entrepreneur's Top Franchises Under $100,000

Franchise Dictionary Magazine's Top 100 Game Changers

Franserve's Frantastic Brands

Entrepreneur's Hottest Franchise Trends

Women of Wonder Award (for Challenge Island's Founder and CEO)

Founded in 2002 by award-winning Atlanta teacher, Random House parenting author and internationally syndicated education journalist, Sharon Duke Estroff M.A.T., Challenge Island is an established trendsetter and trailblazer in the $70 Billion K-12 STEM/STEAM Education market. In 2025, the company released a new sub-brand, Slimetopia® by Challenge Island, which taps into the $5 Billion Slime market.

7 million children in 20,000 schools and community organizations have experienced the magic of Challenge Island's award-winning onsite field trips, afterschool classes, camps, and family programs. The company's ground-breaking screen-free, soft-skills-focused, collaborative approach to STEM learning, is revered by educators, pediatricians and parents alike.

"Through the power of the franchising model and the infinite talent and drive of our passionate "Ohana" of franchisees, Challenge Island has been able to touch the lives of exponentially more kids than I ever dreamed possible," says Estroff, who is also the co-author of the bestselling Challenge Island STEAM Adventure Book Series which can be found in stores and libraries nationwide.

"To be recognized by Entrepreneur magazine for nine consecutive years is an extraordinary honor," added Estroff. "It reflects the dedication of our franchise owners, the tenacity of our system and model - and the lasting impact Challenge Island continues to have on children and communities worldwide."

Challenge Island by the Numbers

170+ US Locations

36 States + Canada

40 Franchise 500 Rankings

7 Million Kids Served

20,000 School and Community Partners

3 Bestselling STEAM Adventure Books

12 Parents Picks Awards

Countless Smiles

