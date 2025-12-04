Challenging Market Continues for Truck Dealers While Used Farm Equipment Sales Increase

Within the broader used truck and trailer markets, "day cabs currently have the toughest market," says Truck Paper Manager Scott Lubischer. "Inventory aging continues to increase, and we urge dealers who have not made price adjustments to adjust their prices accordingly to reflect the current market."

Speaking about the used farm equipment market, TractorHouse Manager Ryan Dolezal explains, "With the end of the year approaching, sales are starting to tick up, leading to some optimism for the end of the year. However, sales are slower compared to past years, so it's still vital to price competitively."

The key metric in all of Sandhills' market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in the Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions. The Sandhills EVI data include equipment available in auction and retail markets and model-year equipment actively in use. EVI spread measures the percentage difference between asking and auction values.

Market Report Details

Sandhills market reports highlight the most significant changes in Sandhills' used heavy-duty truck, semi-trailer, farm machinery, and construction equipment markets. Key points from the current reports are listed below. Full reports are available upon request.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Trucks

Inventory levels in this market decreased by 3.63% month over month and 11.84% year over year in November and are trending down. The steepest inventory drop occurred in the used day cab truck category, which was down 9.97% M/M and 22.64% YOY.

Asking values decreased by 1.54% M/M and remained almost flat compared to year-ago values with a 0.08% decrease. The used sleeper truck category decreased the most M/M, by 2%, while the used day cab truck category decreased the most YOY, by 6.28%. Asking values are currently trending sideways.

Auction values were down slightly in November, by 1.65% M/M and 0.8% YOY. M/M declines were led by used sleeper trucks at 2.81%. Used day cab trucks posted the largest YOY auction value drop at 7.32%.

U.S. Used Semi-Trailers

U.S. used semi-trailer inventory levels were nearly flat in November with a 0.04% M/M decrease but were down 10.17% compared to year-ago levels and are trending down. Despite the overall monthly decrease, used drop-deck trailer inventory levels increased more than other categories with an 8.02% M/M bump. The steepest YOY inventory level declines occurred in the used dry van trailer category with a 21.39% drop.

Asking values were up slightly in November, by 0.93% M/M and 0.97% YOY, but are trending down. The used reefer trailer category posted the largest increases, up 4.57% M/M and 7.16% YOY.

Auction values in this market are also trending down despite increases of 2.43% M/M and 1.25% YOY in November. Sandhills observed the most pronounced auction value increases in the used reefer trailer category, up 5.43% M/M, and the used drop-deck trailer category, up 2.65% YOY.

U.S. Used Medium-Duty Trucks

Inventory levels of U.S. used medium‑duty trucks fell 3.75% M/M and 5.89% YOY in November and are trending downward.

Asking values increased by 1.58% M/M yet continued a 15-month-long downward trend. Asking values decreased by 3.92% YOY.

Auction values also continued a downward trend, although for a much shorter time compared to asking values. Auction values increased by 2.52% M/M and decreased by 5.15% YOY.

U.S. Used Tractors 100 Horsepower and Greater

Inventory levels in this market continued a 7-month-long downward trend in November, with decreases of 3.37% M/M and 14.64% YOY. Used tractors 300 horsepower and greater posted the most significant M/M inventory level drop at 3.76%, while used tractors 100 HP to 174 HP showed the steepest annual decline with a 22.11% drop.

Asking prices decreased by 1.33% M/M and 5.5% YOY, continuing a trend for the tenth consecutive month. The largest changes occurred in the used 175 HP to 299 HP tractor category, with asking values down 2.84% M/M and 5.32% YOY.

Auction values have been trending down for six months in a row but edged slightly higher in November with a 0.11% M/M gain. Auction values were 3.78% lower than last year. The used 300 HP and greater tractor category produced the strongest monthly auction value gain at 1.78%, while the used 175 HP to 299 HP tractor segment experienced the greatest annual contraction, down 3.79% YOY.

The EVI spread, which measures the percentage difference between asking and auction values, fell two points to 38%, only marginally lower than the peak values observed in 2015.

U.S. Used Combines

Inventory levels in the U.S. used combine harvester market have been trending down for five months in a row, with a modest 0.71% M/M increase in November but an 11.01% YOY decrease.

Asking values increased by 2.57% M/M, decreased by 0.57% YOY, and are trending sideways.

Auction values were up 5.01% M/M and 6.34% YOY in November and are trending sideways.

The EVI spread for this market fell three points to 39% in November, which is lower than the peak values seen in 2015.

U.S. Used Sprayers

Inventory levels in this market increased slightly M/M, by 0.36%, but were 13.7% lower YOY. U.S. used sprayer inventory levels are trending sideways.

Asking values fell 2.32% M/M and 6.94% YOY and are trending down.

Auction values fell 2.61% M/M and 4.94% YOY and are also trending down.

The EVI spread for used sprayers remained at 43% in November, slightly lower than the peak values of 2015.

U.S. Used Planters

Inventory levels in this market dropped 2.28% M/M and 19.85% YOY in November and are trending down.

Asking values showed modest growth in November, increasing by 0.56% M/M and 1.44% YOY, and are trending sideways.

Auction values rose more sharply than asking values, up 3.74% M/M and 7.88% YOY in November, and are trending up.

The EVI spread in this market fell four points to 52%, which is lower than the peak values observed in 2015.

U.S. Used Compact and Utility Tractors

Inventory levels in this market declined 2.47% M/M and 22.29% YOY in November and are trending downward. The used 40 HP to 99 HP tractor category showed the steepest M/M inventory level decrease at 2.95%, while the most pronounced YOY decrease occurred in the used less-than-40-HP tractor category at 23.75%.

Asking prices posted modest increases of 0.45% M/M and 1.92% YOY in November and are trending upward. Used 40 HP to 99 HP tractor asking values increased the most M/M at 0.87%, while the used less-than-40-HP tractor category increased the most YOY at 1.2%.

Auction values increased by 0.64% M/M and 2.59% YOY and are trending sideways. The used 40 HP to 99 HP tractor category led in auction value changes with the largest M/M increase at 1.15% and the largest YOY increase at 1.53%.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment

Inventory levels in this market, which includes used crawler excavators, dozers, and wheel loaders, fell 1.86% M/M and 6.92% YOY in November and are trending downward. The largest inventory level drops were seen in the used wheel loader category, down 3.81% M/M, and the used crawler excavator category, down 8.74% YOY.

Asking values dipped lower by 1.88% M/M and 1.98% YOY and are trending down. Used crawler dozers led other categories in M/M asking price decreases at 2.96%, while used wheel loaders led in YOY decreases at 3.76%.

Auction values slipped 2.1% M/M in November but inched up by 1.09% YOY and are trending downward. The strongest M/M auction value drop was seen in the used crawler dozer category, down 3.82%. Used wheel loaders led in YOY auction value increases at 3.24%.

U.S. Used Medium-Duty Construction Equipment

Inventory levels in this market, which includes used skid steers, loader backhoes, and mini excavators, fell 2.34% M/M and 6.34% YOY in November and are trending sideways. Used wheel skid steers accounted for the largest M/M inventory level decline at 3.24%, while the biggest annual decrease was seen in the used mini excavator category, down 14.03% YOY.

Asking prices decreased by 0.81% M/M, continuing several consecutive months of decreases, and 1.55% YOY. Used wheel skid steers led other categories in M/M asking value decreases at 1.43%, while used loader backhoes led in YOY decreases at 3.47%.

Auction values were down slightly in November, by 0.53% M/M, while remaining essentially flat YOY with a 0.02% change. This continued a downward trend. Used loader backhoe auction values decreased the most, down 2.37% M/M and 2.72% YOY.

U.S. Used Aerial Lifts

Inventory levels in this market rose 1.46% M/M and 8.44% YOY, continuing a 6-month-long upward trend. Used articulating boom lifts accounted for the greatest M/M category increase, rising 3.02%, while the biggest YOY increase occurred in the used rough-terrain scissor lift category, up 16.17%.

Used aerial lift asking values have been trending down for nine consecutive months. Asking values dipped lower in November by 0.29% M/M and 3.43% YOY. Despite the overall downward trend, the most notable M/M increase was observed in the used slab scissor lift category, with asking prices up 4.04%. The used rough-terrain scissor lift category led in YOY asking value decreases, down 8.77%.

Auction values were down 0.9% M/M and 5.84% YOY, maintaining a downward trend. Contrary to the overall decline, used slab scissor lift auction values were up 2.15% M/M. The used telescopic boom lift category had the steepest YOY auction value drop at 9.34%.

U.S. Used Forklifts

Inventory levels of U.S. used forklifts continued a 10-month-long upward trend in November, falling 5.99% M/M but up 23.23% YOY. The used cushion-tire forklift category led in M/M inventory level declines with a 6.42% drop, while the used pneumatic-tire forklift category led in YOY increases at 28.2%.

Asking prices are trending down but increased by 4.44% M/M and 3.33% YOY in November. The used pneumatic-tire forklift category drove the M/M asking value rise with a 4.68% gain, while the used cushion-tire forklift category led the YOY increase, up 3.51%.

Auction values increased by 5.7% M/M, decreased by 2.92% YOY, and are trending sideways. The used cushion-tire forklift category showed the largest M/M auction value gain at 8.27%, while the used pneumatic-tire forklift category had the largest YOY decrease at 4.02%.

U.S. Used Telehandlers

U.S. used telehandler inventory levels decreased by 1.58% M/M in November but jumped 16.46% YOY and are trending sideways.

Asking values dipped lower by 0.25% M/M, increased by 1.4% YOY, and are trending downward.

Auction values were down 0.1% M/M and 2.46% YOY and are trending downward.

