Chamberlain Group Welcomes Michelle Bonfilio as Chief Human Resources Officer

OAK BROOK, Ill., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chamberlain Group (CG), global leader in intelligent access solutions and Blackstone portfolio company, today announced the appointment of Michelle Bonfilio as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Bonfilio joins CG's executive leadership team as the company continues its evolution as a technology-driven, software and services leader.

In her role, Bonfilio will lead CG's people strategy, further developing the talent and culture that underpins the company's continued transformation and growth.

Michelle Bonfilio headshot

"As we scale our business and accelerate our transformation, the people strategy has never been more critical. Michelle brings the strategic vision and enterprise transformation experience to help us attract and develop the talent that will power CG's next chapter. She is exactly the right person for this moment," said Jeff Meredith, CEO of Chamberlain Group.

Bonfilio brings extensive HR leadership experience across public and private organizations. Most recently, she served as CHRO at Help at Home, where she guided the organization through rapid growth and strategic exit event readiness. Prior to that, she held the role of Chief People Officer at Covetrus and CHRO and EVP at Petco, where she led enterprise-wide initiatives and drove large-scale culture and operating model redesign.

"I was already familiar with Chamberlain Group's industry leadership and iconic brands, and the fact that the company is at a pivotal moment in its transformation journey is even more exciting as a talent leader," said Michelle Bonfilio, CHRO at CG. "I'm energized by the opportunity to build the talent ecosystem and culture that will accelerate the company's evolution, and I look forward to partnering with the team to make CG an even stronger place to grow and do meaningful work."

About Chamberlain Group Chamberlain Group (CG) is a global leader in intelligent access and Blackstone portfolio company. Powered by our myQ technology, we make access simple and secure for millions of homeowners, businesses, and communities worldwide. Our flagship brands, LiftMaster® and Chamberlain®, are found in 36+ million homes and 15+ million people rely on the myQ® ecosystem daily. For more information, visit chamberlaingroup.com.

SOURCE Chamberlain Group