Chamberlain Group's myQ Auto Technology to be Featured in Mitsubishi Electric's In-Vehicle Infotainment System at TU-Automotive Detroit

Today, many drivers have the ability to open and close the garage door with the push of a button in their vehicle as they pull in or out of their driveway. myQ Auto expands that capability by connecting the vehicle to the cloud to give drivers new levels of information and control over the home's most important and largest access point – the garage. Visitors to the Chamberlain booth can learn more about myQ Auto and experience Mitsubishi Electric's FLEXConnect.AI in-vehicle infotainment system with integrated myQ Auto technology. The system will demonstrate how drivers can use the touchscreen or voice command to identify the status of the garage door, allowing drivers to monitor, close and open their garage door wherever they are on their journey.

"myQ Auto takes the often-thought question while driving away from home - 'did I remember to close the garage door?' - and conveniently answers it," said Khamharn. "We are excited to work with Mitsubishi Electric, a leading manufacturer of in-vehicle entertainment, to showcase how myQ Auto works. As vehicle connectivity continues to grow, opening and closing the garage door is just the start for myQ Auto's capabilities."

For more than 20 years, CGI has been an innovator in vehicle-to-home connectivity. With myQ Auto, CGI is redefining vehicle-to-destination access solutions that empower more meaningful driver experiences, connecting the vehicle to garage doors, gates and the connected home. Designed to integrate with an OEM's connected ecosystem, myQ Auto serves as a building block for automakers wanting to create rich, intelligent and predictive user experiences. For example, myQ Auto technology can scale from enabling voice activation to open and close the garage door from anywhere to integrating predictive intelligence applications for enhanced safety features and increased convenience. Unique feature applications using predictive intelligence can include knowing when a driver is getting close to home and automatically opening the garage door or closing the garage door when the driver has left the premises.

"Today's consumers have indicated that garage door control is highly desired in infotainment systems, with garage door openers ranking higher than roadside assistance or GPS," said Mark Rakoski, Vice President at Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America, Inc. "They also want a seamless transition between the car and the home. As we continue to work with auto manufacturers to integrate advanced technologies drivers desire for an improved journey, working with innovative solutions like myQ Auto allow us to showcase seamless, connected experiences between the car and the home."

About Chamberlain Group

CGI is a global leader in access control solutions with its LiftMaster® and Chamberlain® garage door opener brands and myQ® smart technology. Providing the power of access and knowledge, CGI's broad line of state-of-the-art residential and commercial access solutions are designed to fit any lifestyle or application, providing the latest technology and innovations in safety, security and convenience.

About CGI Automotive Connectivity Solutions

For more than 20 years, CGI has been an innovator in vehicle-to-home connectivity, with technology included in more than 150 million vehicles. CGI's Automotive Connectivity Solutions business unit exclusively focuses on developing access solutions that provide rich, intelligent and predictive driver experiences, connecting the vehicle to gates, garage doors and the home. For more information visit chamberlaingroup.com.

About Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America

Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, is a global supplier of in-vehicle infotainment, telematics, and safety systems. Founded in 1979, the company's innovative technology enables automakers to exceed consumer expectations through high-quality vehicle designs at the speed of mobility. Industry leaders such as BMW, Chrysler, Daimler, Ford, GM, Honda, Nissan, and Volvo depend on Mitsubishi Electric for everything from engine-control units through navigation systems to autonomous-ready technologies. Additional Information is available at: www.meaa-mea.com.

