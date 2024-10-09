Chamberlain Hrdlicka Announces Key Leadership Selections

ATLANTA and HOUSTON and SAN ANTONIO and PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chamberlain Hrdlicka is pleased to welcome Erin Hulme as the firm's new chief operating officer and Lisa Wilmore as the firm's first chief business development and marketing officer. The talent and experience they bring reflect the firm's dedication to growth at all levels and consistent commitment to finding ways to excel both internally and externally.

"We are especially proud to have both Erin and Lisa join our firm," says Larry Campagna, the firm's managing shareholder. "The hiring of these talented individuals is an opportunity to continue the firm's strategic growth. Our growing profitability over the past five years has positioned us well for continued success in the years to come. Lisa's recent addition to our team has been seamless, and we are incredibly lucky to have her strategic vision and valuable experience in our leadership ranks. Likewise, Erin's deep experience in law firm management and operation makes her an excellent choice to guide our organization."

Hulme is excited to concentrate on key initiatives tied to the firm's strategic plan alongside members of the board of directors. Wilmore is eager to focus on increasing the firm's brand and expanding the firm's approach to business development. They will provide strategic oversight and work to execute transformational objectives that align with the firm's overall goals.

Prior to joining the firm, Hulme served as the business director at a large, multinational Am Law 20 law firm, where she developed operational strategies and supported the firm's financial services, human resources and strategic communications functions. She began her career in the legal field as a paralegal in 2007 and has held various positions at multiple law firms, including director of marketing, director of administration and marketing, and administrator. Hulme has extensive experience working with attorneys to support their business development efforts and collaborating with leadership teams to enhance their financial functions and operational strategies. Hulme is also an active member of her professional community currently serving locally as the Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for the Houston Association of Legal Administrators, as well as nationally as a member of the certification committee. She earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Kent at Canterbury, her certificate in paralegal studies from Boston University and her Master of Business Administration from Rice Business – Jones Graduate School of Business.

Wilmore has nearly 30 years of business development and marketing experience and a proven track record of developing and executing strategies that translate into effective marketing and business development initiatives. She previously led a strategic marketing team for an Am Law 20 firm to plan and execute lead generation initiatives and creative marketing strategies for the firm's Texas market and global Energy & Natural Resources practice. Wilmore also spearheaded marketing strategies for multiple multimillion-dollar practices at a top-ranked international Am Law 200 firm. She has experience in developing high-impact marketing campaigns and worked closely with senior leadership to achieve growth goals, successfully increasing client engagement and revenue. Wilmore is also a member of the Legal Marketing Association's Southwest Region. She earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Texas at Austin and her Master of Business Administration from the University of Houston C.T. Bauer College of Business.

About Chamberlain Hrdlicka

Chamberlain Hrdlicka is a diversified business firm with offices in Atlanta, Houston, Philadelphia and San Antonio. The firm represents both public and private companies, as well as individuals and family-owned businesses across the nation. The firm offers counsel in appellate law, bankruptcy, commercial and probate litigation, construction law, corporate, employee benefits, energy and maritime law, ERISA, estate planning and administration, intellectual property, international and immigration law, labor and employment, privacy and data security, real estate, securities and finance, tax controversy and tax planning.

