Chambers USA Honors eDiscovery Leader HaystackID® in its 2024 Litigation Support Guide

Alongside HaystackID, Ashish Prasad achieves Band 1 Recognition in the Guide

CHICAGO, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID, a specialized data services company solving business data challenges related to legal, compliance, regulatory, and cyber events, and Ashish Prasad, the company's vice president and general counsel, have been recognized for their significant eDiscovery litigation support expertise in the 2024 Chambers Litigation Support Guide published by Chambers USA.

Chambers rankings apply a methodology honed through 30 years of gathering market intelligence from clients and law firms. Chambers-ranked lawyers and law firms are among the most elite in their fields, with only 2% of lawyers and 0.5% of firms receiving Chambers ranking in the U.S. after a rigorous research and vetting process. In recognizing HaystackID's contributions to the legal industry, Chambers cited the firm's ability to craft innovative solutions to challenging eDiscovery problems. The firm expertly handles the full spectrum of the eDiscovery process, including data collection and processing, managed document review, and discovery consulting.

The guide honored HaystackID with a Band 3 rating, the seventh year that Chambers has recognized HaystackID.

"The legal landscape continues to evolve rapidly, requiring innovative solutions to complex legal challenges. HaystackID understands what it takes to consistently deliver the innovation, technology, and services our clients and the industry demand," said Hal Brooks, CEO of HaystackID. "Our eDiscovery services meet the most stringent demands of our clients, improving processes, providing quality assurance, and delivering maximum flexibility to meet their current and future needs. This latest recognition from Chambers underscores our ability to provide extraordinary eDiscovery services and act as our clients' most trusted eDiscovery partner."

The guide also recognized Ashish Prasad as an eDiscovery litigation support professional with a Band 1 rating. He is among a select group of U.S. professionals highlighted in the 2024 guide. Prasad received exceptional praise in a number of anonymous client references. One client noted, "Ashish is extremely knowledgeable around reviews. He produces high quality work and is full of integrity. He is a standout, and clients enjoy working with him. He is just excellent." Other clients praised his knowledge and commitment to clients and his attention to business strategy. This is the seventh time Ashish has been recognized in the guide.

"It's an honor to be recognized again by Chambers USA and to know that our clients continue to value HaystackID's commitment and expertise as a trusted eDiscovery partner for our clients," said Prasad. "Every day, corporations and law firms face complex, data-intensive investigations and litigation, and we take those challenges very seriously. Our eDiscovery services are top-tier and unyielding when it comes to eDiscovery litigation support."

The Chambers Litigation Support is an unrivaled and trusted guide to the leading professional services providers in key markets worldwide, evaluating organizations and lawyers in crucial areas, including:

Expert Legal Ability

Recognized Client Service

Professional Conduct

Commercial Astuteness

Exceptional Diligence

Cost Effectiveness

Additional Qualities as Highlighted by Clients

The rating system for the litigation support guide consists of banded rankings for organizations and lawyers. These banded rankings are based on surveys and significant achievements, with an aggregate rating band assigned by Chambers to those recognized as worthy of inclusion in the guide. The bands range from Band 1 (highest) through Band 6 (lowest).

About HaystackID®

HaystackID solves complex data challenges related to legal, compliance, regulatory, and cyber events. Core offerings include Global Advisory, Data Discovery Intelligence, HaystackID Core® Platform, and AI-enhanced Global Managed Review powered by its proprietary platform, ReviewRight®. Repeatedly recognized as one of the world's most trusted legal industry providers by prestigious publishers such as Chambers, Gartner, IDC, and Legaltech News, HaystackID implements innovative cyber discovery, enterprise solutions, and legal and compliance offerings to leading companies and legal practices around the world. HaystackID offers highly curated and customized offerings while prioritizing security, privacy, and integrity. For more information about how HaystackID can help solve unique legal enterprise needs, please visit HaystackID.com .

HaystackID Media Contacts:

Carolyn Depko

[email protected]

908-565-3709

Rob Robinson

[email protected]

512-934-7531

HaystackID on Social Media

+ Twitter (@HaystackID)

+ LinkedIn

SOURCE HaystackID