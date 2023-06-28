Chambers USA Honors eDiscovery Leader HaystackID® in Its Litigation Support Guide for Exceptional Sixth Consecutive Year

Ashish Prasad Garners Sixth Year of Recognition in the Guide

WASHINGTON, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID, a leading international provider of specialized eDiscovery services, and Ashish Prasad, the company's Vice President and General Counsel, have been recognized for their significant eDiscovery litigation support expertise in the 2023 Chambers Litigation Support Guide published by Chambers USA.

Chambers commends HaystackID's ability to craft innovative solutions to challenging eDiscovery problems. The firm regularly handles a wide range of matters, including data collection and processing, managed document review, and discovery consulting.

The guide honored HaystackID with a Band 3 rating and lists the company among 22 U.S. eDiscovery litigation support providers. Commendation in the 2023 guide represents the sixth consecutive year that Chambers has recognized HaystackID.

The guide also recognized Ashish Prasad as an eDiscovery litigation support professional with a Band 2 rating. He is among a select group of 14 U.S. professionals highlighted in the guide. Ashish's commendation in the 2023 Guide represents the sixth time that Chambers has recognized his expertise.

"In an increasingly complex and evolving legal landscape, HaystackID stands as a beacon of professionalism, ingenuity, and rigor. Our commitment to eDiscovery support, demonstrated through our unique approach and innovative solutions, is a testament to the dedication we give to our clients," said Hal Brooks, CEO of HaystackID. "This consecutive recognition from Chambers USA underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional eDiscovery services. Our understanding of complex legal challenges ranging from privacy and compliance to cyber and legal discovery is why we remain an integral and trusted partner for our clients."

Reflecting on his recognition, Ashish Prasad shared, "Our clients entrust HaystackID with their most challenging eDiscovery tasks, and we take that trust seriously. The recognition by Chambers USA is a testament to our unyielding commitment to providing excellent eDiscovery litigation support. Being part of HaystackID enables me to work with a team that consistently delivers top-tier eDiscovery services and provides clients with the service they deserve."

The Chambers Litigation Support is an unrivaled and trusted guide to the leading professional services providers in key markets worldwide, evaluating organizations and lawyers in crucial areas, including:

Technical Legal Ability

Professional Conduct

Client Service

Commercial Astuteness

Diligence

Commitment

Additional Qualities as Highlighted by Clients

The rating system for the litigation support guide consists of banded rankings for organizations and lawyers. These banded rankings are based on surveys and significant achievements, with an aggregate rating band assigned by Chambers to those recognized as worthy of inclusion in the guide. The bands range from Band 1 (highest) through Band 6 (lowest).

About HaystackID®

HaystackID is a specialized eDiscovery services firm that supports law firms and corporate legal departments and has increased its offerings and expanded with five acquisitions since 2018. Its core offerings now include Global Advisory, Discovery Intelligence, HaystackID Core™, and artificial intelligence-enhanced Global Managed Review services powered by ReviewRight®. The company has achieved ISO 27001 compliance and completed a SOC 2 Type 2 audit for all five trust principles for the second year in a row. Repeatedly recognized as a trusted service provider by prestigious publishers such as Chambers, Gartner, IDC, and The National Law Journal, HaystackID implements innovative cyber discovery services, enterprise solutions, and legal discovery offerings to leading companies across North America and Europe, all while providing best-in-class customer service and prioritizing security, privacy, and integrity. For more information about its suite of services, including programs and solutions for unique legal enterprise needs, please visit HaystackID.com.

HaystackID Media Contacts:

Leora Goldfarb

[email protected]

858-603-5123

Rob Robinson

[email protected]

512-934-7531

HaystackID on Social Media

+ Twitter (@HaystackID)

+ LinkedIn

SOURCE HaystackID