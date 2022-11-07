Champagne Market to Grow by USD 2.06 Bn, CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. and Champagne Laurent Perrier Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The champagne market size is expected to grow by USD 2.06 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report. This report is curated by covering all market trends, competitive landscape, regional outlook, and comprehensive analysis for business needs and growth strategies. All the major aspects, including a detailed analysis of the market overview, opportunities, market drivers, and potential applications are covered. Both qualitative and quantitative analyses are considered.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Champagne Market 2022-2026

The top Key players of the Champagne Market covered as:

Champagne Laurent Perrier - The company offers champagnes such as Cuvee Rose and Alexandra Rose .

- The company offers champagnes such as Cuvee Rose and . Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte - The company offers champagnes such as vintage, golden palms, and limited editions.

Champagne Piper Heidsieck - The company offers champagnes such as Essential, Riviern, and Rose Sauvage .

. Champagne Taittinger CCVC - The company offers champagnes such as Brut reserve.

Champagne Veuve A.Devaux

CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC.

E. and J. Gallo Winery

F. Korbel and Bros

LANSON BCC

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Pernod Ricard SA

Remy Cointreau SA

THIENOT SAS Co.

Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin

VRANKEN POMMERY MONOPOLE

Champagne Louis Roederer

Champagne Market Split by Distribution Channel

Offline - The champagne market share growth in the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The most common offline distribution channels for champagne include individual retailers, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and alcoholic beverage outlets. These distribution channels allow consumers to choose from a large variety of champagne products as they have dedicated sections for different brands. Moreover, offline distribution channels have cost advantages, as they do not have to bear the additional cost of seating, which will drive segment growth.



online

Champagne Market Split by Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global champagne industry by value in 2020?

What will be the size of the global champagne industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global champagne industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global champagne market?

Champagne Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.0 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, Italy, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Champagne GH Martel, Champagne Laurent Perrier, Champagne Louis Roederer, Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte, Champagne Piper Heidsieck, Champagne Taittinger CCVC, Champagne Veuve A.Devaux, CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC., E. and J. Gallo Winery, F. Korbel and Bros, LANSON BCC, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Pernod Ricard SA, Remy Cointreau SA, THIENOT SAS Co., Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, and VRANKEN POMMERY MONOPOLE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Champagne Laurent Perrier

Exhibit 93: Champagne Laurent Perrier - Overview



Exhibit 94: Champagne Laurent Perrier - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Champagne Laurent Perrier - Key offerings

10.4 Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte

Exhibit 96: Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte - Overview



Exhibit 97: Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte - Key offerings

10.5 Champagne Piper Heidsieck

Exhibit 99: Champagne Piper Heidsieck - Overview



Exhibit 100: Champagne Piper Heidsieck - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Champagne Piper Heidsieck - Key offerings

10.6 Champagne Taittinger CCVC

Exhibit 102: Champagne Taittinger CCVC - Overview



Exhibit 103: Champagne Taittinger CCVC - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Champagne Taittinger CCVC - Key offerings

10.7 LANSON BCC

Exhibit 105: LANSON BCC - Overview



Exhibit 106: LANSON BCC - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: LANSON BCC - Key offerings

10.8 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Exhibit 108: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Overview



Exhibit 109: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Business segments



Exhibit 110: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key news



Exhibit 111: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Segment focus

10.9 Pernod Ricard SA

Exhibit 113: Pernod Ricard SA - Overview



Exhibit 114: Pernod Ricard SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Pernod Ricard SA - Key offerings

10.10 THIENOT SAS Co.

Exhibit 116: THIENOT SAS Co. - Overview



Exhibit 117: THIENOT SAS Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: THIENOT SAS Co. - Key offerings

10.11 Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin

Exhibit 119: Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin - Overview



Exhibit 120: Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin - Key offerings

10.12 VRANKEN POMMERY MONOPOLE

Exhibit 122: VRANKEN POMMERY MONOPOLE - Overview



Exhibit 123: VRANKEN POMMERY MONOPOLE - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: VRANKEN POMMERY MONOPOLE - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

