Champaign, IL, Awaits New Rally House Store with Employment Opportunities

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While Chicago is home to a handful of Rally House stores, the renowned sports and merchandise retailer will spread further south to Champaign, IL, in mid-2023. Rally House Baytowne Square will be the perfect addition to the college town, especially since this new storefront is about 10 minutes from the University of Illinois campus! Along with incredible team gear and local merch, Rally House Baytowne Square will bring many job openings, including a Store Manager position and other leadership roles.

Illinois Fighting Illini fans will love shopping at Rally House Baytowne Square, as the store will offer tons of high-quality college apparel and accessories. There are also numerous pro teams and an array of unique local apparel so that every customer can rep their favorites from the area. All the products offered at this future Rally House location come from trusted brands, such as Mitchell & Ness, New Era, Nike, and others. Plus, college students and residents around Champaign will benefit from the many employment opportunities at this store.

Working at Rally House is a one-of-a-kind experience where fans blend their passion for sports with a solid career at this leading retailer. Future associates and leadership also get to look forward to being a part of the friendly, supportive Rally House team. In fact, the company takes excellent care of its employees with competitive benefits and outstanding discounts!

With an impressive inventory and associates focused on delivering an exceptional shopping environment, customers will undoubtedly enjoy shopping at Rally House Baytowne Square. To ensure a positive customer experience, the store is looking to hire enthusiastic employees for positions like Store Manager, Sales Associate, and many others.

Rally House is eager to meet passionate applicants for openings at Rally House Baytowne Square. Interested candidates are invited to look through available positions and apply today at www.rallyhouse.com/careers.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 140+ locations across 14 states.

CONTACT:

Ashley Beard, District Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Rally House