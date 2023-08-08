Champion of Technology Elevated to Managing Partner

Fortium Partners

08 Aug, 2023

Kevin Barnes to drive growth by capitalizing on Sales, Marketing, Operations, and Venture Capital experience.

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran, solution-minded leader Kevin Barnes steps forward to become the inaugural Managing Partner, Pacific Northwest and Mountain West for Fortium Partners, the #1 provider of technology leadership. Kevin leverages 30 years of leadership in diverse industries to build client relationships and guide organizations through transformation initiatives.

 "Our technology-as-a-service™ model is thriving, and our clients demand bold, expert counsel from our firm's credentialed CIO, CISO, and CTO leaders," said CEO and General Partner of Fortium Partners Burke Autrey. "Kevin is focused on solving enterprise problems through collaboration, partnership, and innovation, and we are delighted that he has stepped up to accelerate growth of our practice in the region."

In his most recent executive role, Kevin championed digital transformation as the inaugural Chief Information Officer of Ferguson Enterprises (NYSE: FERG). Of note, Kevin was appointed by the CEO to establish Ferguson Ventures, the company's dedicated corporate venture capital and innovation arm. In this role, he led a team that invested in and partnered with technology startups to solve industry challenges, provide capabilities to trade partners, and improve internal capabilities. Earlier at E&J Gallo Winery, Kevin served as Chief Information Officer and he initiated a "One IT" culture transformation initiative to reposition IT as key enabler of the company's growth strategy.

 "I worked to develop IT strategy, align resources, and manage global teams across my career," said Kevin. By leveraging hundreds of collective years of experience, Fortium Partners has built a strong track-record of client service. I look forward to serving our clients and expanding our fabulous Partner community in the Pacific Northwest and Mountain West areas."

Kevin joined the firm in 2020 as a partner focused on diverse industries including consumer goods, retail, construction, real estate, agriculture and wholesale distribution companies. He graduated from California State University, Sacramento, with a BS Business Finance and later earned an MBA from the University of Phoenix.

About Fortium Partners
Fortium Partners, the preeminent provider of technology leadership, is an expert collective of CIOs, CTOs, and CISOs. The partners solve strategic and technical challenges while serving public and private companies, leading expert project teams, and providing operational leadership resources in technology-related roles. For more information, visit www.fortiumpartners.com.

