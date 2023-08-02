Champion the Challenges Honored by IPPY Awards for Independent Publishers

News provided by

Champion the Challenges

02 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Nonprofit Foundation "By Stroke Survivors for Stroke Survivors" Wins Gold Medal for Website Publishing, and Silver Medal for Self-Help Booklet Series for Stroke Survivors

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Champion the Challenges, a nonprofit foundation committed to Inspiring Stroke Survivors, has been awarded a Gold Medal for Website Publishing and a Silver Medal for a Nonfiction Book Series by the IPPY Awards, the country's leading awards program for the recognition of independent publishers.

"Champion the Challenges is extremely proud to earn these 2023 IPPY Medals for Website Publishing and Nonfiction Book Series, as these awards reflect the best in independent publishing each year," said Deb Shaw, Co-Founder and President of Champion the Challenges. "We have worked hard to share our booklets and Stroke Survivor stories for free with more stroke trauma units at area hospitals including Good Samaritan, Stanford Medicine Health Care, El Camino Health, Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, Regional Medical Center, and O'Connor Hospital, so this recognition for quality independent publishing will help us drive greater awareness and demand for these booklets and services."

Champion the Challenges has published 13 self-help booklets for stroke survivors and their families, which are available in hard copies and e-book format on the Foundation's award-winning website. They distribute the booklets for free to area therapists, nurses, and families to share with stroke survivors. The booklet series includes such popular titles as, "Exercise Your Recall," "A Happier You," and "Words of Inspiration," and many more Quick Read Booklets TM to help stroke survivors facilitate their own self-improvement efforts. The booklets are also available in audio versions directly from the website, read by Deb Shaw, a three-time stroke survivor herself.

The Independent Publisher Book Awards were conceived in 1996 as a broad-based, unaffiliated awards program open to all members of the independent publishing industry. The awards are open to independent authors and publishers worldwide who produce books intended for an English-speaking audience. The awards are intended to bring increased recognition to the thousands of exemplary independent, university, and self-published titles published each year.

The IPPY Awards reward those who exhibit the courage, innovation, and creativity to bring about change in the world of publishing. Independent spirit and expertise come from publishers of all sizes and budgets and books are judged with that in mind. Gold, silver, and bronze medals are awarded to winners in national subject categories, regional categories, and e-book categories.

The IPPY Awards annual contest is organized by Jenkins Group Inc., a publishing services firm based in Traverse City, Michigan. For more information about the 2023 IPPY Award medalists, please visit: https://ippyawards.com/172/medalists/2023-medalists-1-53/2023-medalists-54-88

For Media Inquiries:
Lumina Communications for championthechallenges.org
[email protected]

SOURCE Champion the Challenges

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.