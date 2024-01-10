Championing a Synergistic Energy Future: Autel Energy's 640 kW MaxiCharger DC HiPower Redefines Standards in High Power EV Charging at CES 2024

News provided by

Autel Energy

10 Jan, 2024, 14:27 ET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Autel Energy, a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging technology, has made a groundbreaking advancement in the global high power charging network with the introduction of the MaxiCharger DC HiPower at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. This launch marks a significant milestone in Autel's commitment to enhancing charging infrastructure and fostering an integrated energy network.

Continue Reading
Auto Energy unveils the MaxiCharger DC HiPower at CES 2024.
Auto Energy unveils the MaxiCharger DC HiPower at CES 2024.

Shane Long, Chief Technology Officer of Autel Energy US, stated, "At CES 2024, Autel proudly presents a comprehensive range of charging solutions, notably the MaxiCharger DC HiPower and the MaxiCharger AC Elite 2. The MaxiCharger DC HiPower, with a maximum output power of 640 kW, sets a new industry standard and delivers up to 250 miles of range in just 10 minutes. This innovation embodies our vision for the future of EV charging, demonstrating our dedication to leading the development of a more efficient and sustainable world. The MaxiCharger DC HiPower, designed for high power charging requirements, is set to be a cornerstone in building a robust global charging infrastructure. Alongside, the MaxiCharger AC Elite 2 caters adeptly to both residential and commercial applications, offering versatility and convenience."

Enhancing High Power Charging Network

Following the initial deployment in Europe, Autel is extending its high power charging network globally. The North American expansion began with facilities in Anaheim and North Carolina, with further developments across Europe, APAC, and other regions. Charging hubs will be strategically located near highways, major intersections, as well as suburban and urban areas, which are equipped with surveillance for added security. Each hub will feature at least one MaxiCharger DC HiPower, capable of delivering up to 640 kW, alongside other chargers. Intelligent charge-load management ensures optimal charging efficiency, minimizing wait times and enhancing the overall charging experience.

Cultivating a Sustainable Charging Ecosystem

The introduction of the MaxiCharger DC HiPower aligns with Autel's vision of integrating EV chargers with advanced software and commercial amenities. This initiative aims to strengthen the charging infrastructure and create a dynamic energy network, marking a significant step in the integration of sustainable technology and business.

Expanding Production in North Carolina

Reinforcing its commitment to the EV charging network, Autel Energy recently inaugurated a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Greensboro, North Carolina. This facility is pivotal in producing DC Fast chargers that meet NEVI and BABA standards, giving Autel the ability to meet the rising demand for high-powered commercial EV chargers in the U.S. and Canada.

Autel's unveiling of the MaxiCharger DC HiPower at CES 2024 signifies a strategic global expansion and advanced production capabilities, reaffirming its role as a leader in the EV charging technology sector. This development not only solidifies Autel's position but also reflects its dedication to promoting sustainable transportation globally. With these advancements, Autel Energy is actively shaping the future of electric mobility, leading the way towards a cleaner, more sustainable, electrically-powered world.

Contact:
Tom Rakoczy
Marketing Manager
[email protected] 

SOURCE Autel Energy

Also from this source

Autel Energy Starts EV Charger Production in North Carolina Plant

Autel Energy Starts EV Charger Production in North Carolina Plant

Autel Energy, a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging technologies, announced today that it will begin production later this month at its...
Autel Energy opens Innovation Center for EV product integrations in southern California

Autel Energy opens Innovation Center for EV product integrations in southern California

Autel Energy, a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) technology, announced the opening of the Autel Energy Innovation Center, its new research and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.