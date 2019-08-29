Championing CSR in your Company and Career

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Executives and their teams need the skills, network, and increased expertise to achieve community impact goals while delivering value to their organizations. The Rutgers Institute for Ethical Leadership (IEL), in partnerships with the Rutgers Institute for Corporate Social Innovation (RICSI) and the Rutgers Business School Executive Education Program (RBSEE), offer a two-day, deep dive into Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and the related fields of philanthropy, sustainability, risk management, and ethics.

In addition to an exceptional selection of faculty from Rutgers Business School, the two-day program October 17 and 18 includes a stellar ensemble of industry experts in key CSR topic areas. Registrants can expect to learn from thought leaders about the precise meaning of CSR as well as a series of tools that can be utilized to measure the return on CSR strategy, while gaining insights on the current CSR trends and practices applied by leading companies. The two days will also focus on these critical subjects:

The merits and challenges of undertaking various forms of CSR

The ethical, compliance, and business cases for CSR

CSR as a career

Ways CSR compliance can generate value

How to create and implement CSR programs

"Our emphasis, though, will be on implementation, as we help you to develop a set of tools for putting CSR into practice and complete exercises involving real-world cases," said Michael L. Barnett, professor of Management & Global Business at Rutgers Business School and RICSI academic director.

Registration includes breakfast, lunch, dinner on Thursday evening as well as parking and course materials. The program runs Thursday, October 17, and Friday, October 18, with a special welcome reception the evening of October 16 at Rutgers Business School in Newark, NJ.

For more information, call 848-445-2020; e-mail vanderson@business.rutgers.edu or visit https://www.business.rutgers.edu/admissions/corporate-social-responsibility

About the Institute for Ethical Leadership

The Institute for Ethical Leadership (IEL) is dedicated to the study of leadership ethics and to programs for students and practitioners that aim to cultivate the knowledge and imagination to exercise ethical and effective leadership. For more information, visit www.business.rutgers.edu/iel

About the Rutgers Institute for Corporate Social Innovation

Corporate social innovation (CSI) integrates a company's full range of capabilities and assets within innovative business models to achieve positive societal impact while advancing the success and sustainability of the enterprise. Corporations manage their social impact in many ways. CSI integrates the range of established business approaches into a coherent overall strategy designed to achieve maximum social impact through effective and sustainable business practices. The Rutgers Institute for Corporate Social Innovation (RICSI) aims to educate current and new generations of business leaders to integrate social innovation into their business strategies. We are developing leading-edge business school curriculum on social innovation and sustainability and leveraging our multi-disciplinary strengths to link with other schools across Rutgers and beyond. We serve as a center of excellence for research and engagement across academia and industry, both regionally and internationally. For more information, visit www.business.rutgers.edu/ricsi

About the Rutgers Business School Executive Education Program

For decades, leading organizations, executives, and managers have chosen RBS Executive Education to expand breadth of knowledge and professional skills, reinvent career paths, gain competitive advantage, and stay relevant in the ever-changing world of business. All of our certificate and corporate customized programs are taught by distinguished Rutgers faculty and leading practitioners within their respective fields who are confronted with the same challenges that all of us face when it comes to conducting business today. For more information, visit www.business.rutgers.edu/executive-education

