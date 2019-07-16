Championship Tuesday will conclude competition at the 39th National Veterans Wheelchair Games

This year's event fielded the largest turnout in event history. The Wheelchair Games was open to U.S. military Veterans who use wheelchairs for sports competition due to spinal cord injuries, amputations or certain neurological problems, and who receive care at VA medical facilities or military treatment centers. Competitions were held across the Louisville area this week including venues such as Kentucky International Convention Center, Churchill Downs, Fourth Street Live!, Mary T. Meager Aquatic Center, Jefferson Gun Club and many other host locations.

"Paralyzed Veterans of America is proud to co-host this event each year. The unstoppable spirit and abilities of these Veteran athletes are simply inspiring," said David Zurfluh, a disabled Air Force Veteran and national president of PVA, who himself competed this week. "To put on an event like this is a huge undertaking and we could not have done it without our very generous sponsors including premier sponsors First Nation Group, TriWest Healthcare Alliance, UPS and Veterans Canteen Service."

Additional sponsors for the 39th National Veterans Wheelchair Games included Invacare Corporation, American Airlines, Permobil, The DeGasperis Family Foundation, Quantum Rehab and Stealth Products, Texas Roadhouse, USAA, Highmark and United Concordia Dental.

"This has been an incredible week of competition, camaraderie and inspiration for the nearly 600 Veterans who participated," said Dr Leif Nelson, director of the Department of Veterans Affairs' National Veterans Sports Programs and Special Events. "We are grateful to the Louisville community and all of our sponsors whose dedication and generosity was critical to another successful Wheelchair Games."

The championship events today for rugby, basketball and soccer are scheduled to take place at the Kentucky International Convention Center from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The "Super G" will have the top 8 finalists show their agility, strength, skill and speed through a special designed obstacle course. This event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Fourth Street Live!.

All events are free and open to the public. No tickets are required. For a complete schedule of events and additional information about the National Veterans Wheelchair Games, visit wheelchairgames.org. Follow #NVWG on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Paralyzed Veterans of America is the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease. For more than 70 years, the organization has ensured that veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Learn more at pva.org.

