Paralyzed Veterans of America Relieved at Passage of Emergency VA Benefits Funding Bill, Now Urges Congress to Provide $12B in VA Healthcare Funding

Inaction will disrupt spinal cord injury/disease system of care veterans rely on in FY 2025

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America National President Robert Thomas released a statement following the passage of the Veterans Benefits Continuity and Accountability Supplemental Appropriations Act, which ensures the VA has enough funding to pay veterans' compensation, pension, and readjustment benefits for the rest of fiscal year 2024.

"We thank Congress for taking action to ensure veterans, their eligible family members, and survivors will continue to receive the VA benefits they earned on time, but the job is not done. Today's VA funding bill resolves only a portion of VA's overall needs, leaving another $12 billion for healthcare services in fiscal year 2025 completely unaddressed."

Thomas continued, "As a veteran with a spinal cord injury, I assure you this vulnerable patient population cannot afford a disruption of any kind to their VA medical care. There is no other option for us outside of the VA. Lives will be lost if this issue is not addressed with the utmost haste. We implore Congress to provide VA the remaining $12 billion it desperately needs to ensure access to vital medical care in the upcoming year is not delayed or denied."

PVA recently sent a letter from the veterans community to House and Senate leadership, as well as the House and Senate Appropriations and Veterans' Affairs Committees, addressing the dire need to provide VA with the supplemental funding they requested on July 15, 2024 – the largest funding gap in VA history. Twenty groups signed the letter, urging Congress to act swiftly to approve the necessary funding so there is no gap in treatment for veterans who rely on the VA for their medical care.

To send a letter to your member of Congress, visit PVA.org/FixBudgetShortfall. To learn more about PVA's 2024 policy priorities, visit PVA.org/PolicyPriorities.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org

