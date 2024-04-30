Chang Robotics and Matthews Automation Deliver Next-Level Turnkey Automation Solutions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chang Robotics, a leading innovator in advanced manufacturing solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Matthews Automation Solutions, a global leader in automation and execution systems. This partnership brings a new level of engineering expertise and advanced material handling technologies to improve efficiency and quality in many applications and industries. Chang Robotics' expertise in customized engineering solutions along with Matthews's industry-leading software, picking solutions, and robotic solutions integration empowers businesses who are leaning into autonomous systems to enhance worker productivity.

Synergy for Innovation

Recognized brands have used Matthews' software and automation for over 30 years to boost throughput and accuracy in thousands of manufacturing plants, distribution centers, and ecommerce fulfillment centers worldwide. Chang Industrial offers advanced engineering expertise to these markets plus customers in healthcare, manufacturing, and other material handling operations to deliver transformational technologies, including the following.

Warehouse Execution System (WES) Integration:

WES software improves material flow in a facility by dynamically optimizing automation and resources in real-time throughout the order fulfillment process. Chang Industrial's team of experts will ensure seamless integration of NEXUS, Matthews' next-generation WES, with customers' warehouse management system (WMS), manufacturing execution system (MES), or other host software.

Advanced Picking Solutions Implementation:

Chang Robotics will provide expert implementation services for Matthews' innovative picking solutions, including:

Projection Picking Put Walls: Interactive put walls will be implemented, showcasing Lightning Pick's latest advances in projection picking and put-to-light sortation. These solutions improve picking accuracy and efficiency through light-directed technologies and advanced functionalities.

Light-Directed Picking and Assembly:

Chang Robotics will customize Matthews's pick-to-light solutions for error-proof parts picking, kitting, assembly, sequencing, and other material handling operations. Lightning Pick Image Viewer technology displays assembly instructions and visuals for instantaneous monitoring.

Enhanced Automation Integration:

Chang Robotics' expertise in robotics integration will provide customized manufacturing and healthcare solutions to work alongside the team in place. These robots and automated systems work with Matthews Automation to seamlessly integrate robotic systems like autonomous mobile robots or AMRs, existing pick-to-light carts and other automation infrastructure. This combination increases efficiency and addresses labor challenges within factories, warehouses, healthcare supply chains, and even airports.

Seamless Integration and Scalability:

Both Chang Robotics and Matthews Automation prioritize easy integration with current warehouse and manufacturing systems. The combined solutions are designed to integrate with any existing WMS/MES/ERP system and material handling equipment. This ensures a smooth implementation process and allows for future scalability as a company's needs evolve.

Kate McAfoose, President at Chang Robotics, stated, "It's a natural fit to partner with Matthews Automation. They deliver a comprehensive suite of automation solutions. Our combined expertise empowers businesses to optimize their warehouse operations, improve picking accuracy, and enhance overall return on investment."

"Matthews Automation is excited to join forces with Chang Robotics," said Jack Hampshire, Vice-President Commercial at Matthews Automation. "By combining our industry-leading solutions with Chang Robotics' engineering expertise, we provide our customers with a seamless path to warehouse automation, ensuring our clients achieve the maximum value from their investments."

About Chang Robotics



Chang Robotics is a leading innovator in advanced manufacturing solutions. The company is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of technology and helping businesses modernize their supply chains and improve workforce capabilities. Chang Robotics creates technology roadmaps and introduces cutting-edge solutions that enhance efficiency and drive customer success.

About Matthews Automation Solutions



Matthews Automation Solutions is a global leader in automation and execution systems. They offer a broad portfolio of solutions including software, picking technologies, robotics, and material handling system controls to help distribution centers and fulfillment operations optimize their workflows and address their unique automation challenges. Matthews delivers agile and scalable applications throughout the supply chain from two locations in North America and one in Europe.

