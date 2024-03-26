Chang Robotics Partners with Brightpick to Offer Comprehensive Fulfillment Solutions through the Power of AI

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chang Robotics, a prominent Jacksonville, Florida-based engineering services and material handling equipment expert, today announced a strategic partnership with Brightpick, a leading provider of warehouse automation solutions for order fulfillment. This collaboration empowers manufacturers and service providers with a comprehensive suite of technical solutions to streamline operations and leverage the benefits of Brightpick's AI robots. Brightpick Autopicker is the only autonomous mobile robot (AMR) in the world capable of picking and consolidating orders directly in the warehouse aisles. The patented robot can pick a diverse range of products using proprietary 3D machine vision and AI algorithms trained on more than 500 million picks to date.

Through this partnership, Brightpick and Chang Robotics offer customers in healthcare, multiple industrial categories, and food manufacturing a unique blend of technical expertise and resources featuring:

Enhanced Automation with AI-powered Brightpick Autopickers: Manufacturers and service providers gain efficiencies with Brightpick Autopicker, which enables warehouses of any size to fully automate order picking, consolidation and dispatch, as well as stock replenishment.

Mixed Fleet Solutions: Leveraging Brightpick Autopicker and Chang Robotics engineering expertise enables customized solutions tailored to your industry. Chang Robotics utilizes automation from a diverse range of equipment, currently handled by assembly lines, forklift operators or pallet jacks with automated guided vehicles (AGVs). Chang's engineers will customize automation solutions to your specific needs and facility layouts.

Short Lead Times: By combining Brightpick's proven fulfillment solutions with Chang Robotics' extensive experience upgrading autonomous systems, manufacturers benefit from faster equipment deployment, reliable uptime, and lower labor costs and employee burnout.

Easy Integration and Implementation: Chang Robotics' experienced team seamlessly integrates the chosen equipment and software with Brightpick, ensuring a smooth and efficient implementation of practically any autonomous process.

Flexible Purchasing/Financing Models: Manufacturers will benefit for several purchasing and financing options, including traditional ownership, rentals, and lease-to-own arrangements that align with your budgetary constraints and operational preferences.

"We are thrilled to partner with Chang Robotics to bring comprehensive fulfillment solutions to manufacturers across North America," said James Cox, Chief Commercial Officer of Brightpick. "This collaboration strengthens our ability to provide clients with scaleable customized solutions, expertise, and flexibility to optimize their fulfillment operations. Our clients gain a competitive edge and embrace the transformative power of AI-driven automation".

Chris Callura of Chang Robotics, echoed the sentiment, stating, "We are excited to join forces with Brightpick and leverage our combined engineering expertise to empower manufacturers with the tools and resources they need to succeed in today's dynamic market. Our shared commitment to exceptional customer service and innovative solutions, including the cutting-edge Brightpick Autopicker, will ensure a seamless and successful experience for our clients."

About Brightpick

Brightpick offers AI robots for warehouses to easily automate every step of their order fulfillment. The innovative robots enable warehouses of any size to fully automate order picking, consolidation, dispatch and stock replenishment. The Brightpick solution takes just weeks to deploy and enables companies to reduce their picking labor by 98% and cut picking costs by half. Headquartered near Cincinnati, OH, Brightpick has more than 200 employees and is part of Photoneo Brightpick Group, which has over 7000 technology installations across the US, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.brightpick.ai or follow Brightpick on LinkedIn.

About Chang Robotics

Chang Robotics (a dba of Chang Industrial) is an engineering firm that specializes in advanced manufacturing, collaborative robotics, and disruptive automation. Chang Robotics seeks to revolutionize supply chain automation and improve workforce productivity through human-focused robotic implementations and autonomous systems. We create future-facing technology road maps that help companies of all sizes to advance their technology initiatives. Chang Robotics has received numerous awards and experienced rapid growth since its founding in 2017 and was named a Top 10 Global Supply Chain Leader by IE Magazine in 2022.

Learn more at http://www.changindustrial.com and follow Chang Industrial on LinkedIn .

