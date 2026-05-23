Changan Automobile Announces Global Strategic Partnership with the Portugal National Football Team

"Stay In The Game" – A Shared Commitment to Excellence, Innovation, and Endurance.

DUBAI, UAE, May 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Changan Automobile today announced a global strategic partnership with the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), becoming the Official Global Partner of the Portugal National Football Team.

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The partnership comes at a pivotal moment for the Middle East and Africa region, where football continues to dominate as the region's most followed and culturally influential sport. As Changan accelerates its expansion across MEA, the collaboration reflects the brand's ambition to strengthen its connection with local audiences through one of the world's most passionate football fanbases.

The announcement ceremony took place at Cidade do Futebol, the home of Portuguese football, bringing together senior representatives from Changan and the FPF alongside renowned Portuguese football legends. Highlights included the unveiling of the collaboration film "Sounds Like Changan", the ceremonial handover of the DEEPAL S05 Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) to FPF leadership, and the official launch of a 1,000km European test drive initiative.

Known as "The Team of the Quinas" (the crest of the Team features the five blue shields (quinas) from the Portuguese coat of arms), the Portugal National Football Team is one of the most recognized teams in global football, with a fanbase exceeding 500 million supporters worldwide.

A Partnership Built on Shared Values

This collaboration goes beyond traditional sponsorship. It reflects a deep alignment of values: resilience, excellence, and long-term ambition. Both Changan Automobile and the FPF embody the philosophy of "Stay In The Game": maintaining focus, consistency, and determination through every challenge.

"In football, staying 'in the game' means total commitment — to every tackle, every second of concentration, and every precise pass," said Mi Mengdong, Vice President of Changan Automobile. "For Changan, it means continuous investment, relentless innovation, and standing firmly with our users. The Portuguese team has spent a century defining resilience. Changan has spent 45 years proving the power of long-term termism. This is not sponsorship — it is true resonance."

"This partnership with Changan Automobile reflects the growing international relevance of Portuguese football and the values that define our Federation: ambition, innovation, resilience, and excellence. We are proud to join forces with a global brand that shares our long-term vision and commitment to continuous development, both on and off the pitch," said FPF Commercial.

Connecting with Football Audiences Across MEA

"Football is one of the strongest passion points across the Middle East and Africa, and the Portugal National Team has built an incredibly strong following across the region," said Xiao Feng, General Manager of Changan Automobile, Middle East and Africa Business Division.

"This partnership gives Changan an opportunity to connect with audiences through a globally recognized team while continuing to strengthen awareness of our intelligent mobility technologies and growing NEV lineup across MEA."

Showcasing Changan's Next-Generation Mobility Technologies

The ceremony also included a symbolic kick-off performed by Changan executives and legendary Portuguese football players, marking the official start of the partnership.

Following the ceremony, participants jointly waved the "Team of the Quinas" departure flag, marking the start of Changan's long-distance European test drive initiative. The route will demonstrate the real-world capabilities of Changan's plug-in hybrid technology across diverse terrains and climate conditions, including validation of its 1,000km+ range performance.

As Changan Automobile accelerates its global expansion under the Vast Ocean Plan, the Middle East and Africa stand alongside Europe as key strategic priorities. The collaboration with the FPF will support localized product planning and brand engagement across these regions.

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