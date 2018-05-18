Changchun's Working on Sports Livelihood Build People's Healthy Lifestyle

Changchun is located in the northeast of China. Due to its superior ice and snow resource and livable environment, it is one of the two cities in China that cultivated many Summer and Winter Olympic Games champions. The sports department of Changchun has continuously explored the ways to promote mass sports with competitive sports. Good results were gained after the government legislation and increasing investment. It is said that 70% of Changchun's annual revenue is used for people's livelihood and the benefit is expanding.

Changchun has the earliest automobile industry base and film production base of China. It is also the cradle of railway vehicles, optoelectronic technology, applied chemistry, biological products and so on. At present, Changchun is becoming a regional central city in Northeast Asia to speed up the revitalization of Northeast China. This year, the economy of Changchun continued a steady and fast development trend. The total amount of GDP in the first quarter of the city was 118.13 billion yuan, up 7% from the same period, and the growth rate was 0.2 percentage points higher than that of the whole country.

In recent years, Changchun has made efforts on people's sports livelihood called "Healthy Changchun, Sports first". As a result, the resident's fitness awareness, physical quality and quality of life has been significantly improved. According to statistics, the city's sports population has been over 51%. Anyone in anywhere of Changchun could find a fitness site around 8 minutes on foot. There are special sports managers in the community. The government reserved a large area of land for the plan of the national facilities' construction. The public could book sports venues and find fitness partners through the network. The practice in Changchun has been called the "Changchun model" by the WHO, which provides useful practice and reference for the transformation work from "sports power" to "sports giant" in China.

Changchun has been ranked the happiest city in China for ten consecutive years, and is also known as "the most humane city in China". The Vasaloppet international cross-country skiing Festival, known as "snow marathon", has been held here for 16 years. And the city marathon successfully held for the first time last year, in which impressed the runners with the beautiful natural scenery, the favorable humanity environment and the civilized enthusiasm of Changchun citizens. This year, more than 30,000 Changchun International Marathon quotas were robbed in 5 days.

