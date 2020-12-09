CHANGE Announces Pre-Seed Financing to Power the Giving Economy

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CHANGE , a technology company changing the way retailers connect with their customers through social impact engagement, announced their $750K+ Pre-Seed round. The round was led by Kittu Kolluri, founder and MD of Neotribe Ventures, with additional investments from GC&H, Humans Ventures, and prominent angel investors including former/current senior executives from Google, Twitter, GoFundMe, PayPal, Palo Alto Networks, Hewlett Packard, and SunPower.

"The rising generation is well-informed and proactive. An individual's eCommerce story has become an extension of their identity and values. As a brand, it's never been more important to connect with customers through purpose," said co-founder Sonia Nigam.

CHANGE's mission is simple - to power social impact with every online transaction. The company has positioned itself to be the donation infrastructure for eCommerce. The financing will allow the company to expedite development and grow its reach.

"We recognize that each brand has its own unique social impact story. Our goal is to make it easy for these stories to be heard for brands of all sizes. We enable impact to enhance every part of the customer journey - rewards, checkout, and more," explained co-founder Amar Shah.

CHANGE's pre-seed funding follows the platform's beta launch in late June. The company is now focused on scaling its platform for its next wave of retailers in Q1 of 2021. Retail partners can join their waitlist here .

About CHANGE

CHANGE was founded by Northwestern alumni Sonia Nigam and Amar Shah. In early March, Shah moved to San Francisco and the two were accepted into Northwestern's Entrepreneurs in Residence program to build CHANGE.

CHANGE streamlines corporate giving, provides real-time analytics, and actively engages coveted demographics with dynamic, shareable content.

The company's Advisory Board includes former/current senior executives from Coupons.com, San Francisco 49ers, Golden State Warriors, and Twitter.

More information can be found at www.getchange.io .

SOURCE CHANGE

Related Links

https://www.getchange.io/

