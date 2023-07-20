Change at the Helm of Cascades Specialty Products Group

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - After more than 12 years as the head of Cascades Specialty Products Group (SPG), President and COO Luc Langevin announced that he passed the torch on July 1st. With the aim of gradually heading towards retirement, he will continue to be responsible for Cascades Recovery+ (CR+) and will offer his experience and advice to various other Cascades corporate departments.

"I'm very proud of how far we've come in recent years. SPG is now firmly positioned among North America's leaders in eco-responsible food packaging, said Luc Langevin. And I have every confidence that the current team will keep up the momentum."

President and CEO of Cascades, Mario Plourde, paid tribute to Mr. Langevin: "Luc is a team player who has left his mark on Cascades through his deep commitment to our corporate values, his courage, his vision and his pursuit of excellence. His legacy is apparent in the success that this business group has had in growing in its chosen markets its resolute focus on innovation, and that it is solidly equipped to meet the challenges presented by our industry while remaining a model in terms of the circular economy."

Luc Langevin's career with Cascades began in 1995. As a young, recently graduated engineer, he joined the Company as Plant Manager. He quickly rose through the ranks until he was appointed President and COO of SPG in 2011.

Cascades management is also pleased to announce that Jérôme Porlier, has been appointed as the new President and COO of SPG effective July 1st, 2023.

"Jérôme has already made a major contribution to SPG's operational performance, notably by implementing several investment projects leading to the Group's modernization, automation and growth in its chosen markets," said Mario Plourde. "Not only does he have the energy and leadership, but also the vision necessary to ensure that the business continues to progress as a leader in eco-responsible packaging, to be customer-focused where quality and operational excellence are key, and to emphasize innovation and talent development."

Jérôme Porlier has been part of the Cascades' team for over 10 years. He joined the Company as Succession Plant Manager for the Tissue Group in 2012, taking responsibility for the Candiac plant. Less than two years later, he was promoted to Granby Plant Manager, before again being promoted to Tissu Group General Manager in 2016. Mr. Porlier then joined the Specialty Products Group in 2019. There, he evolved as Vice-President of Operations of the Packaging sector.

