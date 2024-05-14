Change chosen as a Leading 100 company

Innovative tech solution revolutionizes donation processing and related legal compliance for ecommerce

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Change , an end-to-end donation processing and legal compliance solution, today announced its selection as one of The Leading 100 companies by The Lead, a research, media, and event company focused on digital commerce. This selective list recognizes innovative companies that are redefining the future of brand-to-consumer.

Consumers want brands to pick a cause – Change provides a simple solution

The Leading 100 List highlights impactful tech companies that are revolutionizing the direct-to-consumer business model, driving value for brands and retailers alike. In today's market, understanding consumer behavior is paramount, with studies indicating that 90% of consumers seek transparency regarding a company's support for causes, and 83% desire more alignment between the products, services, and retailers they use and charitable initiatives.

Change is uniquely positioned to meet these evolving consumer expectations. Its groundbreaking product is the first of its kind, providing comprehensive management of commercial co-venture compliance, encompassing state filings, annual registrations, solicitation notices, bond applications, and campaign reports, all seamlessly integrated into a user-friendly dashboard. From donation processing to legal compliance, Change automates every step, simplifying the process for ecommerce companies.

Designed with ecommerce in mind, Change's cohesive solution empowers companies to improve conversion and foster customer loyalty. By leveraging its end-to-end capabilities, businesses can easily incorporate donation options into their online stores, manage donations to over 1.3 million nonprofits, and streamline the legal compliance necessary for cause marketing campaigns. With over 20 U.S. states requiring various legal filings and registrations, Change simplifies these complexities.

Change, alongside the other honorees of the Leading 100 List, will be celebrated at The Lead Summit on July 10-11 in New York City.

About Change

Change is an all-in-one donation processing platform that enables companies to improve their business by connecting with their customers in a meaningful way. With Change, companies can seamlessly donate to any charity, maintain regulatory compliance, and track donation data in real-time. Change is backed by Freestyle and NEA.

