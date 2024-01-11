Change Church Announces New Stone Mountain Location in Dekalb County, Georgia

The New Locations Will Offer Parishioners a Nursery Space, Community Outreach Programs,

ATLANTA, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Change Church – an innovative community church whose mission is to help as many people as possible live, love, and lead like Jesus – is pleased to announce the purchase of their new Stone Mountain location in Dekalb County, Georgia, just outside of Atlanta. This location will feature new community and parishioner offerings, as well as pave the way for a more integrative worship experiences in addition to traditional Sunday services through engaging programming, activities and education and small business support.

"We are truly blessed and honored to announce our new location in Stone Mountain in 2024, to better support our current worshipers and communities, as well as expand our fellowship and outreach to new members," said Dr. Dharius Daniels, founder and senior pastor of Change Church. "With this new facility comes great opportunity for enhanced support – from education and small business incubators to parental support and community outreach programs, to engaging activities and youth sports – we cannot wait to introduce our members and surrounding communities to all of our exciting new offerings and unique worshiping experiences in this new year and beyond."

Change Church's Stone Mountain location will feature a 22-acre, 116,000 sq. ft. sanctuary to accommodate thousands of worshipers, as well as a large parking lot which will host a variety of community events – including the Church's annual community Harvest Festival, as well as a family life center which will feature an athletic and activity center for basketball leagues, community baby showers and more. In addition, Change Church will also have a dedicated state-of-the-art student center and incubator for youth and future business leaders to grow and prosper. Furthermore, the new location will have new nursery rooms and play areas, so parents can worship without restraint.

Every week, more than 4,800 worshipers gather across all Change Church locations for worship, and an average of more than 41,900 viewers tune-in and worship during the weekly live stream.

To learn more about Change Church, and the upcoming opening of its new location, please visit www.lifechange.org.

ABOUT CHANGE CHURCH

Founded by Dharius and Shameka Daniels, 2023 marks the 18th year of Change Church's profound community impact, having expanded to three vibrant locations—Change Ewing and Change Westampton in New Jersey, and Change Gwinnett in Georgia. This milestone reflects the church's unwavering commitment to its dual mission: transforming individual lives through God's grace and empowering each person to enact positive change in the world. Change Church's mission is to help as many people as possible live, love, and lead like Jesus so they can CHANGE the world. Change Church contributes significantly to the communities it serves through various outreach programs including the annual Change Mart back to school giveaway, local cancer support groups, and missions and orphanages abroad.

