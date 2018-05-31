Change in Number of Shares and Votes in Boliden

As previously announced, the annual general meeting in Boliden on 27 April 2018 resolved on an automatic share redemption procedure including a split of Boliden's shares, a so called share split 2:1, whereby one existing share is divided into two shares. The share split has been carried out during May 2018, resulting in an increase of the number of shares and votes in Boliden by 273,511,169.



As of 31 May 2018, the number of shares and votes in Boliden totals 547,022,338. The shares added through the share split will, however, be redeemed during June 2018 as a part of the redemption procedure, after which the number of shares and votes in the company again will amount to 273,511,169.



For more information about the redemption procedure, please see Boliden's website, www.boliden.com.

This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08.00 CET on 31 May 2018.

For further information, please contact::

Klas Nilsson,

Director Group Communications,

tel: +46-70-453-65-88

