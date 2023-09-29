Change in number of shares and votes in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) (STO: SOBI) ("Sobi") has, as previously announced, carried out a rights issue of common shares, which has resulted in changes in the number of shares and votes in Sobi.

Through the rights issue, the final outcome of which was announced in a press release on 19 September 2023, the number of common shares has increased by 42,419,668, corresponding to an equal number of votes. As of 29 September 2023, the total number of shares in Sobi amounts to 353,756,464 shares, corresponding to an equal number of votes. All shares are common shares. As of 29 September 2023 Sobi holds 14,317,866 common shares.

Sobi

Sobi® is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,800 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2022, revenue amounted to SEK 18.8 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at www.sobi.com, LinkedIn and YouTube.

For more information, please contact:

Tobias Cottmann
Head of Investor Relations & External Communication (interim)
+41 79 287 10 51
[email protected] 

This information is information that Sobi is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 29 September 2023 at 08:00 CEST

Important information

The securities referred to in the press release have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

