Change in trading currency of Compass Group's Ordinary Shares

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) No. 2138008M6MH9OZ6U2T68

LONDON, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Group PLC (LSE: CPG) (OTCQX: CMPGF, CMPGY), a global leader in food services, confirms it will change the trading currency of its Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) from sterling (GBP) to US dollars (USD), effective 1 April 2026.

This transition aligns the Group's share price trading currency with its reporting currency, reducing FX volatility in the share price and simplifying the investment case for global investors. The change will not affect Compass Group's FTSE index inclusion or its LSE listing. Dividends will continue to be paid in GBP unless shareholders elect to receive them in USD.

About Compass Group PLC

Compass Group is a global leader in food services, operating in over 25 countries, with over 590,000 employees worldwide and generating underlying revenues of over $46 billion for the 2025 fiscal year. The company's primary listing is the London Stock Exchange. Our core offer is the provision of outsourced food services and targeted support services across the world. Compass Group operates across five sectors: Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure, and Defence, Offshore & Remote, using a portfolio of bespoke B2B brands. Our vision is to be a world-class provider of outsourced food services and targeted support services, renowned for our great people, our great service, and our great results.

Website www.compass-group.com

SOURCE Compass Group