Compass Group Marks 10 Years of Stop Food Waste Day with Measurable Impact and Next-Generation Technology Partnership

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Group North America, a leader in food and support services, today announced significant progress in reducing food waste across its operations as it marks the 10th anniversary of Stop Food Waste Day. Alongside this milestone, the company also announced a strategic partnership that signals the next phase of innovation in waste prevention at scale.

In 2025 alone, Compass Group kitchens across North America reduced their total food waste by 11 percent year-over-year, diverting food from landfills and saving valuable ingredients.

"Ten years ago, Stop Food Waste Day began as a way to raise awareness. Today, it's a global movement and a driver of measurable operational change across our business," said Palmer Brown, CEO, Compass Group North America. "We've proven that reducing food waste is not only possible at scale—it's practical, repeatable and essential. Our focus now is on accelerating that impact through technology, data and daily behavior change in every kitchen we operate."

Food waste remains one of the most urgent and solvable challenges in the global food system. According to ReFed, roughly one-third of all food produced is wasted each year, representing more than $400 billion in lost value and making food waste a leading contributor to greenhouse gas emissions.

Scaling the Next Generation of Waste Reduction Technology with Mill

To build on this momentum, Compass Group has entered a strategic partnership with Mill Industries Inc., a waste prevention technology company, to deploy Mill Commercial beginning in 2027.

The Mill Commercial system reduces the physical volume of food waste on-site by up to 80 percent, lowering hauling frequency and operational costs while transforming food scraps into a reusable, nutrient-rich output that supports circular solutions such as composting and animal feed.

In addition, the system combines real-time image recognition with operational data to give kitchen teams precise visibility into what is being wasted, when and why—turning waste tracking into actionable decision-making. By integrating these insights into daily kitchen workflows, teams can adjust purchasing, prep, and production in real time to prevent waste before it occurs.

"In partnership with Compass Group, we're bringing a more intelligent, operational approach to reducing food waste in kitchens across the country—one that helps teams take action in the moment, not after the fact," said Harry Tannenbaum, Cofounder and President of Mill. "This is about equipping chefs with the tools to manage waste more proactively every day."

A Decade of Operational Progress

Over the past 10 years, Compass Group has embedded food waste reduction into daily operations—turning its commitment into consistent, measurable action across its business and the broader foodservice industry.

Beyond the Compass business, it has worked closely with external partners such as Careit and Chefs to End Hunger to redirect safe, surplus food to communities in need and collaborated with leading organizations including ReFed and Food Tank to drive broader awareness.

Looking Ahead

As Compass Group enters the next decade of honoring Stop Food Waste Day, the company is focused on scaling solutions that combine data, technology and human behavior to further reduce waste across its operations and the broader foodservice industry.

"Food waste is one of the most actionable opportunities we have to improve the sustainability of the food system," Brown added. "We're committed to continuing to lead by example, using our scale to drive measurable change and help redefine what's possible in foodservice."

About Compass Group North America

Compass Group is redefining the food and facility services industry through innovation, operational excellence, and a focus on what's next. Serving healthcare systems, educational institutions, cultural centers, sports and entertainment venues, and Fortune 500 companies, Compass Group delivers tailored solutions at scale. The company is consistently recognized among the world's most admired companies and leaders in sustainability and innovation. Learn more at compass-usa.com.

Contact:

Lisa Claybon

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SOURCE Compass Group