Change in Valmet's Executive Team

Valmet Oyj's press release September 24, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Olli Hänninen (M.Sc. Industrial Management) has been appointed Senior Vice President, Strategy, at Valmet as of October 1, 2024. In this position he will report to the President and CEO Thomas Hinnerskov and is a member of Valmet's Executive Team.



Olli Hänninen has worked in several different management positions in the services business of KONE between 2014–2024, where his last position was Senior Vice President, Service Business. Prior to his career at KONE, he worked as an Associate Partner in McKinsey & Company in 2004–2014.



Olli Hänninen will be based at Valmet's head office in Espoo, Finland.



"Valmet has an impressive legacy of more than 225 years, and we continue developing the company based on this strong foundation. To facilitate our journey in this next chapter, we wanted to further strengthen the Executive Team with a dedicated strategy focused role, and I am pleased to have Olli Hänninen joining Valmet as SVP, Strategy. Olli's experience in strategy and business development will be a great asset to Valmet and I am confident that he will fit our team perfectly," says Thomas Hinnerskov, President and CEO, Valmet.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

Further information:

Anu Salonsaari-Posti, SVP, Communications, marketing, sustainability and corporate relations, Valmet, tel. +358 50 453 4262

Olli Hänninen's CV

Senior Vice President, Strategy, Valmet as of October 1, 2024

born 1980

M.Sc. (Industrial Management)

Finnish citizen



Relevant previous experience:

Senior Vice President, Service Business, KONE, 2022–2024

Head of Service Business, Central and North Europe, KONE, 2020–2021

Head of Modernization Business, Central and North Europe, KONE, 2019

Head of Service Transformation, Greater China, KONE, 2017–2018

Head of Service Business Development, KONE, 2014–2016

Associate Partner, McKinsey & Company, 2004–2014

Valmet has a global customer base across various process industries. We are a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, and with our automation and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/change-in-valmet-s-executive-team,c4041922

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/i/olli-hanninen,c3336504 Olli Hänninen