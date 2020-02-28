Change of Number of Shares and Votes

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The warrants programme for management, division management, other senior managers and key employees implemented at the Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2015 (Warrants Programme 2015/2019) has resulted in an increase of the number of shares and votes in the company with 11,500 shares of series B and as many votes, through conversion of subscription warrants into new shares in Hexagon AB.



As per 28 February 2020 there are in total 367,550,802 shares in the company, of which 15,750,000 are of series A with ten votes each and 351,800,802 are of series B with one vote each.



The total number of votes in Hexagon as per 28 February 2020 amounts to 509,300,802.



This is information that Hexagon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 18:00 CET on 28 February 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Maria Luthstrom, Head of Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +46-8-601-26-27, ir@hexagon.com

Kristin Christensen, Chief Marketing Officer, Hexagon AB, +1-404-554-0972, media@hexagon.com

